Woman's intricate hair plait mocked online for looking like something very rude

4 October 2019, 13:55

Can you spot it?
Can you spot it? Picture: Twitter

A woman shared a photo of her new hair style to Twitter - but didn't quite get the response she wanted

A photo of an hair style that looks remarkably like a penis is going viral - and Twitter users are hysterics at the unfortunate 'do.

The pic shows a woman's long pink hair braided into intricate plaits, but the hairdresser created a shape that looks very rude indeed.

Read more: Mum asks if she needs a 'designer vagina' after daughter draws VERY rude picture of her

It is not known what the origin of the original picture is, but it was shared by user Stephanie Yeboah who recognised the phallic likeness.

"It wasn't until I read your tweet that I realised it wasn't," one user wrote.

Read more: Mum’s innocent pic of her cradling baby in shower looks rude because of optical illusion

And another added: "I had to make sure I wasn't hallucinating because I thought the EXACT same thing".

Another wrote: "Omg it wasn’t just me then".

