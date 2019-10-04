Woman's intricate hair plait mocked online for looking like something very rude

Can you spot it? Picture: Twitter

A woman shared a photo of her new hair style to Twitter - but didn't quite get the response she wanted

A photo of an hair style that looks remarkably like a penis is going viral - and Twitter users are hysterics at the unfortunate 'do.

The pic shows a woman's long pink hair braided into intricate plaits, but the hairdresser created a shape that looks very rude indeed.

Só da pra ver uma vez pic.twitter.com/iXRosUWJct — roberta ؘ (@robertaaarocha) October 1, 2019

It is not known what the origin of the original picture is, but it was shared by user Stephanie Yeboah who recognised the phallic likeness.

"It wasn't until I read your tweet that I realised it wasn't," one user wrote.

And another added: "I had to make sure I wasn't hallucinating because I thought the EXACT same thing".

Another wrote: "Omg it wasn’t just me then".

