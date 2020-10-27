Breaking News

Woolworths 'to return to the UK high street'

27 October 2020, 10:30 | Updated: 27 October 2020, 11:03

Woolworths is coming back to the UK high street. Picture: Getty

Much-loved retailer Woolworths is reportedly returning to the UK high street after over a decade.

Woolworths looks set to return to the UK high street in 2021, it was reported today.

According to reports, it will open three trial stores late next year, which will be the first of the chain to open in the UK since it was closed down in 2009.

Woolworths closed down in 2009
Woolworths closed down in 2009. Picture: Getty

A new account named Woolworth UK tweeted, according to Metro: "Here to save 2020! Woolworths is coming back to your high street, as a physical store!

"A couple of legal things to get sorted, but we’re full steam ahead at Woolworths HQ.

"We want to get this right, so we need your help. What do you want at your UK #YourWoolworths?"

Woolworths is knowon for its Pic 'n' Mix
Woolworths is knowon for its Pic 'n' Mix. Picture: Getty

Woolworths was known for selling products like children's clothes, homeware and DVDs - and is legendary for its Pic 'n' Mix.

