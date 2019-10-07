Don't miss the stage adaption of David Walliams' best selling children's book Grandpa's Great Escape

7 October 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 7 October 2019, 06:01

The first ever stage adaptation of Grandpa’s Great Escape is the perfect treat for all the family.

Many years ago, Grandpa was a World War II flying ace. But when he is sent to old folk’s home Twilight Towers – run by sinister Matron Swine – it’s up to Grandpa and his grandson, Jack, to plot a daring escape. Little do they know, the wicked matron is on to them

Starring actor and comedian Nigel Planer as Grandpa, the wondrous stage design for this arena spectacular will see venues around the UK transformed into London and its landmarks

Audience members of all ages will look on in awe as famous sights including Buckingham Palace and the River Thames are seen from thousands of feet in the sky, as Grandpa’s life size Spitfire soars through the air as part of this rollicking adventure.

David Walliams' riotous kids book has been adapted for the stage. Picture: Neil Reading PR

Nigel said: “It’s a great honour to be asked to play Grandpa in the live version of this amazing and cockle-warming story by David Walliams. It’s set to be such an amazing spectacular and I can’t wait to drive a tank and fly a life-size Spitfire over audiences around the country!”

The live version of the kids’ favourite, which has sold over two million copies around the world begins in Birmingham on 23 December.

Full tour dates can be found below.

Grandpa’s Great Escape Live 2019 UK Tour

Monday 23 December - Birmingham: Arena Birmingham, 4.00pm & 7.00pm

Tuesday 24 December - Birmingham: Arena Birmingham, 1.00pm & 4.00pm

Thursday 26 December - Birmingham: Arena Birmingham, 4.00pm & 7.00pm

Friday 27 December - London: The SSE Arena, Wembley, 4.00pm & 7.00pm

Saturday 28 December - London: The SSE Arena, Wembley, 4.00pm & 7.00pm

Sunday 29 December - Sheffield: FlyDSA Arena, 4.00pm & 7.00pm

Monday 30 December - Nottingham: Motorpoint Arena, 4.00pm & 7.00pm

Wednesday 1 January - Manchester: Arena, 4.00pm & 7.00pm

Thursday 2 January - Newcastle: Utilita Arena, 4.00pm & 7.00pm

Friday 3 January - Glasgow: The SSE Hydro, 4.00pm & 7.00pm

Saturday 4 January - Liverpool: M&S Bank Arena, 4.00pm & 7.00pm

Tickets cost from £25 plus fees, click here for more details.

