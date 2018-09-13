Enter Race For Life 2018

Family Race for Life

Run, jog or walk. Raise £200 or £10. THIS IS BEATING CANCER. Sign up for Race for Life RIGHT NOW.

Race for Life brings millions of women together to support Cancer Research UK's life-saving research. 

Just by signing up you’ll make a difference and whether you raise £10 or £200, every penny matters. So which event is for you? A 5k is great for all ages. Run, jog or walk the only thing that matters is that you’re part of it. 

Want to push yourself further? Join a 10k. Or take on Pretty Muddy, an obstacle course that sees women of all abilities crawl through tunnels, bounce on space hoppers and slip down mudslides. 

Whichever event you choose and whether you do it in a tutu or just an old pink t-shirt, THIS IS BEATING CANCER.

See the list below for events in your area - and take part for you, for a loved one, for everyone affected by cancer and enter your local Race for Life.

To sign up now, click below or call on 0300 123 0770

Heart Buy Tickets Grey Background


Full Event Listing:

 

5/10K

Sunday 16th September 2018 at 9:45am 

Where: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, E20 2ST 

Distance: Pretty Muddy Kids 

Sunday 16th September 2018 at 10:30am 

Where: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, E20 2ST 

Distance: Pretty Muddy 5k

Saturday 29th September 2018 at 11.00am

Where: Finsbury Park, N4 2NQ

Distance: Race 5K & 10K 

Sunday 30th September 2018 at 11.00am

Where: Finsbury Park, N4 2NQ

Distance: Pretty Muddy 5K

Sunday 30th September 2018 at 11.00am

Where: Finsbury Park, N4 2NQ

Distance: Pretty Muddy Kids

Saturday 6th October 2018 at 9.45am

Where: Clapham Common, SW4 9DE

Distance: Pretty Muddy 5K

Saturday 6th October 2018 at 9.45am

Where: Clapham Common, SW4 9DE

Distance: Pretty Muddy Kids

Sunday 7th October 2018 at 10.30am

Where: Lee Valley, Waltham Cross, EN9 1AB

Distance: Half Marathon

Sunday 7th October 2018 at 11.00am

Where: Lee Valley, Waltham Cross, EN9 1AB

Distance: Race 5K & 10K

Sunday 7th October 2018 at 11 am

Where: Clapham Common, SW4 9DE

Distance: Race 5K & 10K 

 



 

Pink Army on the start 

 

 

More Events

See more More Events

Black Eyed Peas

The Black Eyed Peas have announced their exciting Masters of the Sun UK tour
Kidtropolis

Kidtropolis, the UK's best kids event is coming to the NEC!

Kylie Minogue Tour

See Kylie Live On Her Golden Tour 2018

Funny Valentine's Cards Scribbler

The Painfully Honest Valentine's Cards That Tell It Like It Is
Britney Spears Tour

Britney Spears Is Bringing Her Vegas Show To Three UK Cities!