Soccer Aid for Unicef 2019: Tickets, celebrities and footballers confirmed for charity match
29 April 2019, 00:01 | Updated: 29 April 2019, 11:38
The world's biggest charity match returns to London this June - here's how to get tickets and who's taking part.
Soccer Aid for Unicef is back!
On Sunday 16th June the world’s biggest charity football match is coming to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge in London - and we want the whole country to come out and play.
We’re bringing together a star-studded line up of football legends and celebrities, who will be battling it out on the pitch so that more children can grow up happy, healthy and safe to play. Around the world poverty, hunger and disease are destroying playtime for millions of children. Soccer Aid for Unicef is defending play for every child.
Soccer Aid for Unicef is the world’s biggest celebrity football match. At 6pm on Sunday 16 June, Soccer Aid will host another rousing and unique game at Stamford Bridge, broadcast live on ITV and STV.
There is nothing quite like this. Two star-studded teams of the nation’s favourite celebrities and sporting stars, plus some of football’s best-love legends, will take to the pitch to play 90 unmissable minutes (or more!) for children.
They will contest every challenge, place every pass, celebrate or commiserate every goal in pursuit of the trophy. Together they’ll be defending play for every child.
Tickets for this unforgettable and very special event are available now.
Click here to purchase tickets.
Confirmed celebrities, footballers and sportsmen
England
Jamie Redknap
Joe Cole
Billy Wingrove
Ben Shephard
Mo Farah
Mark Wright
Joe Wicks
Marvin Humes
Susanna Reid (Manager)
Sam Allardyce (Manager)
Soccer Aid World XI
Usain Bolt
Didier Drogba
Niall Horan
Jeremy Lynch
Martin Compston
Kem Cetinay
Michael Essien
Ricardo Carvalho
Eric Cantona
Piers Morgan (Manager
Harry Redknapp (Manager)