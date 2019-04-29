Soccer Aid for Unicef 2019: Tickets, celebrities and footballers confirmed for charity match

29 April 2019, 00:01 | Updated: 29 April 2019, 11:38

Harry Redknapp will be managing one of the teams
Harry Redknapp will be managing one of the teams. Picture: Soccer Aid

The world's biggest charity match returns to London this June - here's how to get tickets and who's taking part.

Soccer Aid for Unicef is back!

On Sunday 16th June the world’s biggest charity football match is coming to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge in London - and we want the whole country to come out and play.

We’re bringing together a star-studded line up of football legends and celebrities, who will be battling it out on the pitch so that more children can grow up happy, healthy and safe to play. Around the world poverty, hunger and disease are destroying playtime for millions of children. Soccer Aid for Unicef is defending play for every child.

Robbie Williams and Olly Murs lift the trophy after winning the Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2018 match
Robbie Williams and Olly Murs lift the trophy after winning the Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2018 match. Picture: Getty

Soccer Aid for Unicef is the world’s biggest celebrity football match. At 6pm on Sunday 16 June, Soccer Aid will host another rousing and unique game at Stamford Bridge, broadcast live on ITV and STV.

There is nothing quite like this. Two star-studded teams of the nation’s favourite celebrities and sporting stars, plus some of football’s best-love legends, will take to the pitch to play 90 unmissable minutes (or more!) for children.

They will contest every challenge, place every pass, celebrate or commiserate every goal in pursuit of the trophy. Together they’ll be defending play for every child.

Tickets for this unforgettable and very special event are available now.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Confirmed celebrities, footballers and sportsmen

England 

Jamie Redknap

Joe Cole

Billy Wingrove

Ben Shephard

Mo Farah

Mark Wright

Joe Wicks

Marvin Humes

Susanna Reid (Manager)

Sam Allardyce (Manager)

Soccer Aid World XI 

Usain Bolt

Didier Drogba

Niall Horan

Jeremy Lynch

Martin Compston

Kem Cetinay

Michael Essien

Ricardo Carvalho

Eric Cantona

Piers Morgan (Manager

Harry Redknapp (Manager)

