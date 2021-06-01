Van Gogh Alive 2021: Don't miss London's spectacular immersive event

1 June 2021, 00:01

At Van Gogh Alive you don’t just look at the Dutchman's iconic paintings, you step inside them and feel their power...

Having dazzled over 7 million visitors in 65 cities across the globe, the most visited immersive, multi-sensory experience in the world, Van Gogh Alive, is coming to the UK.

Prepare to transcend time and space as you accompany Van Gogh on a journey through the Netherlands, Arles, Saint Rémy and Auvers-sur-Oise, where he created many of his timeless masterpieces.

Set to an evocative classical score, a thrilling display of over 3,000 inspirational images transforms every surface that surrounds you in what has been described as an “unforgettable multi-sensory experience”.

Van Gogh Alive comes to the heart of London this summer for a limited four month run in one of the city's most beautiful Royal Parks.

Hosted within a stunning, 25,000 square ft purpose-built venue in Kensington Gardens (opposite the Royal Albert Hall) from June to September, this Covid-safe and family-friendly experience is unmissable!

The event brings the iconic painter's work to life
The event brings the iconic painter's work to life. Picture: Van Gogh Live
You can lose yourself in Van Gogh's work
You can lose yourself in Van Gogh's work. Picture: Rebecca McMillan Photography

Van Gogh Alive tickets available exclusively via Ticketmaster, adult tickets start from £24 + booking fee

More Events

See more More Events

Anne-Marie has announced these tour dates - don't miss out!

Anne-Marie live concerts 2022: Dates venues and tickets for Anne-Marie's Dysfunctional tour

Events

Family embrace for a photo at Race for Life

Sign Up To Race for Life At Home This April

Events

Olly Murs is heading on a huge tour in 2021

Olly Murs tour 2021: Tickets, venues and dates for Troublemaker star's outside gigs

Events

Little Mix are touring their new Confetti album in 2021, don't miss out

Little Mix Confetti tour 2021: Tickets, venues and support act from The Search

Events

Steps are touring the UK in 2021

Steps Tour 2021: What The Future Holds venues, dates and tickets

Events

Trending on Heart

Who is Beetroot?

Who is Beetroot on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Who was Beetroot?

The Masked Dancer's Beetroot's identity revealed in third unmasking

TV & Movies

Who is Zip?

Who is Zip on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Who is Llama on The Masked Dancer?

Who is Llama on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Who is Knickerbocker Glory?

Who is Knickerbocker Glory on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Who has been unmasked on The Masked Dancer?

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Dancer UK?