Van Gogh Alive 2021: Don't miss London's spectacular immersive event

At Van Gogh Alive you don’t just look at the Dutchman's iconic paintings, you step inside them and feel their power...

Having dazzled over 7 million visitors in 65 cities across the globe, the most visited immersive, multi-sensory experience in the world, Van Gogh Alive, is coming to the UK.

Prepare to transcend time and space as you accompany Van Gogh on a journey through the Netherlands, Arles, Saint Rémy and Auvers-sur-Oise, where he created many of his timeless masterpieces.

Set to an evocative classical score, a thrilling display of over 3,000 inspirational images transforms every surface that surrounds you in what has been described as an “unforgettable multi-sensory experience”.

Van Gogh Alive comes to the heart of London this summer for a limited four month run in one of the city's most beautiful Royal Parks.

Hosted within a stunning, 25,000 square ft purpose-built venue in Kensington Gardens (opposite the Royal Albert Hall) from June to September, this Covid-safe and family-friendly experience is unmissable!

The event brings the iconic painter's work to life. Picture: Van Gogh Live