Olly Murs is back and heading out on a huge UK tour!

Olly Murs is back with new music and a new string of UK tour dates for 2019.

Following the release of his swaggering new single ‘Moves’ featuring Snoop Dogg, Olly Murs returns with his dazzling new album ‘You Know I Know’, out November 9th on RCA Records.

The cheeky Essex chappy is heading out on a whopping UK tour following his sell out 24 UK shows last year.

Olly now embarks on a 16 date UK arena tour kicking off next May which will include two shows at the London O2 Arena May 16th and 17th.

May 2019

Weds 1st ABERDEEN, BHGE Arena

Fri 3rd GLASGOW, SSE Hydro Arena

Mon 6th NOTTINGHAM, Capital Arena

Thurs 9th BOURNEMOUTH, International Centre

Fri 10th BIRMINGHAM, Genting Arena

Mon 13th DUBLIN, 3Arena

Tues 14th BELFAST, SSE Arena

Thurs 16th LONDON, The O2

Fri 17th LONDON, The O2

Mon 20th NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena

Thurs 23rd LEEDS, First Direct Arena

Fri 24th SHEFFIELD, Sheffield Arena

Tues 28th CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena

Thurs 30th LIVERPOOL, Echo Arena

Fri 31st MANCHESTER, Manchester Arena

June 2019

Fri 7th GLOUCESTER The Kingsholm Stadium