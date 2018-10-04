Win a lunch at Jamie’s Italian in London with a meet and greet with Olly Murs and a private viewing of Johnny English Strikes Again!

Text for your chance to win lunch, a meet and greet with Olly Murs and a private screening of Johnny English Strikes Again with 5 mates!

Heart is giving you and 5 friends the chance to enjoy lunch at Jamie’s Italian in Piccadilly, London and a meet and greet with Olly Murs on Wednesday 24thOctober 2018.

Following your very special lunch, you and your friends will go on to enjoy a private screening of the new Johnny English Strikes Again film at Universal.

The world’s greatest spy is back, but British Intelligence play by their own rules. When a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all active undercover agents, Johnny English is the Secret Service’s last hope.

To get involved and be in with a chance of winning, text the word OLLY to 82122 Entries close at 18.00 on 5thOctober 2018. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises the money for all those good causes and will automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take partand available to come to central London on 24thOctober 2018.

You’re playing across Heart network, to see full terms and conditions click here

Global’s Make Some Noiseis Heart’s very own charity, supporting small but brilliant projects across the UK which help children, young people and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority(ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.