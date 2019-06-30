9ft killer snake is on the loose in Cambridge

A reticulated python is the world's longest snake. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

If you're enjoying a lovely Sunday afternoon in the south east, be warned - a huge deadly python is on the loose.

A reticulated python - the world's longest snake - was spotted on the side of a road after escaping.

Native to South-East Asia the deadly snake can grow up to 2.7m and can open its mouth wide enough to swallow a grown person.

Although it is not venomous and attacks on humans are rare, the animal should not be approached.

A reticulated python has escaped from its home. Picture: Getty

#cambscops In the early hours of this morning Officers attended the area of Lovell Rd Cambridge, Reports of a three meter snake seen in the area. Police have located the owner but not the Reticulated Python confirmed to be 9ft long. Any sighting please notify Cambs Police on 101. — Cambs police (@CambsCops) June 30, 2019

Cambridge police have confirmed they have identified the owner but not yet found the snake.

They say: "In the early hours of this morning Officers attended the area of Lovell Rd Cambridge, Reports of a three meter snake seen in the area. Police have located the owner but not the Reticulated Python confirmed to be 9ft long. Any sighting please notify Cambs Police on 101."

In 2018 an Indonesian woman died after being swallowed headfirst by a python while gardening.