This Morning viewers praise couple with a 40-year age gap as they prepare to strip for naked portrait

17 June 2019, 12:34 | Updated: 17 June 2019, 13:18

The couple recently claimed to have an active sex life as they enjoy supermarket snogs and public bum pinches

This Morning viewers were left fascinated by a couple with a 40-year age gap who vow to pose for naked portraits.

Simon, 44, and Edna, 83, appeared on the ITV show to discuss their romantic love story and to insist they are "happier than ever."

The couple met back at an organ concert in 2003 and they claim it was "love at first sight" with the lovers marrying soon after.

Hitting back at critics of their age gap, Simon explained how their families reacted to their relationship, telling hosts Holly and Phil: "Edna's family were ok with it straight from the start but I don't think my parents were that keen on it.

"I don't think it bothered my father too much, but my mother wasn't happy about it. But she did go along with it. The main concern was were we happy."

The couple claim their love continues to grow stronger
The couple claim their love continues to grow stronger. Picture: ITV / This Morning

The couple have plans to up the romance as they prepare to strip off for a series of intimate portraits.

Edna revealed: "I'm going to take some photographs of Simon, because people twitch when they have to stay still.

"I'm going to take a picture of him posed very carefully in one of my favourite views of Simon - with no clothes on! Then I'm going to do that in watercolour for him."

Speaking on what makes their relationship work, Simon explained: "We can't be without each other... We also have different disabilities. What one of us can do, the other can't and vice versa. We're dependent emotionally."

Edna and Simon have been happily married for 14 years
Edna and Simon have been happily married for 14 years. Picture: ITV / This Morning
Holly Willoughby was fascinated by the story of Simon and Edna's romance
Holly Willoughby was fascinated by the story of Simon and Edna's romance. Picture: ITV / This Morning

The couple recently admitted they still have an active sex life, with pensioner Edna telling The Sun: "We are still intimate in the bedroom as much as any couple in love.

"We'll often stop in the street and have a damn good kiss - I've never felt conscious of the age gap in public.

"I kiss Simon's neck and pinch his bum in the supermarket - he will twang the back of my bra in the queue."

This Morning fans flocked to praise the couple's romance,with one writing: "If they are happy then it's good for them!"

Another viewer commented: "They seem to be really happy and very much in love!"

READ MORE: Indignant couple with 32 year age gap hit back after he's mistaken for her GRANDAD

