Warning as all-inclusive holidays in Spain introduce alcohol limits

29 April 2022, 08:55

All-inclusive hotels will look totally different this year
All-inclusive hotels will look totally different this year. Picture: Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Holidaymakers in Spain will have their alcohol consumption capped in all-inclusive breaks this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

All inclusive holidays could look very different this year, with Spanish islands such as Majorca and Ibiza launching a crack down on alcohol.

In fact, holidaymakers will now be given a six-drink-a-day which can only be served with lunch and dinner.

The regulations will affect tourists in the Balearic Islands, including hotspots such as Magaluf, Majorca and some areas of Ibiza.

The new rules were explained in a statement to customers from Thomas Cook.

Drinks will be curbed in the Balearic Islands
Drinks will be curbed in the Balearic Islands. Picture: Getty Images

The company said: "Please be advised that a decree has been issued by the Balearic Government on a new restriction for All Inclusive meal option.

"There is a maximum of six alcoholic drinks per person per day that can be served and these drinks will be provided only during lunch and dinner (three each).

"Please be aware that Magaluf, El Arenal, Playa de Palma in Mallorca and Sant Antoni in Ibiza, there is a new restriction on All Inclusive."

The Government is introducing the new rules in an attempt to curb drinking on the islands, with officials also banning pub crawls and the sale of alcohol in shops from 9.30pm to 8am.

There is a maximum of six alcoholic drinks per person per day
There is a maximum of six alcoholic drinks per person per day. Picture: Getty Images

Announcing the new laws in 2020, a regional government spokesman said: “Efforts to promote the destination, to provide it with better quality through both public and private sector investments, and position it in an increasingly competitive and global market, have been affected recently by certain un-civic behaviour.

“Most of this type of behaviour is directly related to alcohol abuse in certain tourist areas of Majorca and Ibiza.”

This comes after Balearic Islands Tourism minister Iago Negueruela previously said they don’t want their resorts associated with heavy drinking culture.

“We want British tourists - we don't want this type of tourism,” he said.

“British tourism is essential for our islands. We share with the British government the view that some images of British tourists are embarrassing.

“We want to put a stop to bad behaviour. We will increase the police presence in these areas and the number of inspectors - we will have zero tolerance for tourism excesses.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chelsea takeover: Todd Boehly consortium to be named preferred bidder to buy Premier League club

British Virgin Islands should have constitution suspended, says corruption report - raising prospect of rule from London

UK & World

Chelsea FC sale: Boehly-led group set for exclusive talks to clinch £4bn deal

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

TK Maxx former employee reveals why you should look out for '2' marking on price tags

TK Maxx former employee reveals why you should look out for '2' marking on price tags

Shopping

Cathy Reay joined Polly for episode 10 of Dirty Mother Pukka

Dirty Mother Pukka: Cathy Reay joins Polly Hazlewood for episode 10

Celebrities

Dog owners should be vigilant when walking their pets as the Brown Tail Moth enters its most active time of year

Dog owners issued urgent warning as toxic caterpillars reappear in the UK

Lifestyle

Some men only wash their sheets after four months

Half of UK single men only wash their bed sheets once every four months

Lifestyle

The woman has asked the internet for advice (stock images)

Woman furious after mother-in-law gets tattoos of her children's names without telling her

Lifestyle

Netflix is increasing its prices

Netflix reveals date of next price increase for all customers

Netflix

Stacey Solomon has shared Rose's first words

Stacey Solomon left emotional as she shares sweet video of Rose saying her first word

Celebrities

Ant McPartlin got a cut on his head while filming Britain's Got Talent

Ant McPartlin suffers bloody head injury while filming BGT

Celebrities

James Corden will leave The Late Late Show next year, he has announced

James Corden quits as host of The Late Late Show after seven years

Celebrities

Holly Greenstein has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend

Married At First Sight Australia's Holly Greenstein debuts new boyfriend after shock Andrew Davis drama

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Tayah and Adam find out baby's gender in adorable video

Married At First Sight's Tayah and Adam find out baby's gender in adorable video

TV & Movies

The best children's books to read about Eid

5 of the best children's books about Eid to read this year

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has warned about scams

Martin Lewis furious over ‘lying, scamming thieves’ who use his identity to steal money

TV & Movies

Tom Parker's wife has shared a message about grief

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey shares heartbreaking message about grief

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Beulah London

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink shirt dress from Beulah

Celebrities