Warning as all-inclusive holidays in Spain introduce alcohol limits

All-inclusive hotels will look totally different this year. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Holidaymakers in Spain will have their alcohol consumption capped in all-inclusive breaks this year.

All inclusive holidays could look very different this year, with Spanish islands such as Majorca and Ibiza launching a crack down on alcohol.

In fact, holidaymakers will now be given a six-drink-a-day which can only be served with lunch and dinner.

The regulations will affect tourists in the Balearic Islands, including hotspots such as Magaluf, Majorca and some areas of Ibiza.

The new rules were explained in a statement to customers from Thomas Cook.

Drinks will be curbed in the Balearic Islands. Picture: Getty Images

The company said: "Please be advised that a decree has been issued by the Balearic Government on a new restriction for All Inclusive meal option.

"There is a maximum of six alcoholic drinks per person per day that can be served and these drinks will be provided only during lunch and dinner (three each).

"Please be aware that Magaluf, El Arenal, Playa de Palma in Mallorca and Sant Antoni in Ibiza, there is a new restriction on All Inclusive."

The Government is introducing the new rules in an attempt to curb drinking on the islands, with officials also banning pub crawls and the sale of alcohol in shops from 9.30pm to 8am.

There is a maximum of six alcoholic drinks per person per day. Picture: Getty Images

Announcing the new laws in 2020, a regional government spokesman said: “Efforts to promote the destination, to provide it with better quality through both public and private sector investments, and position it in an increasingly competitive and global market, have been affected recently by certain un-civic behaviour.

“Most of this type of behaviour is directly related to alcohol abuse in certain tourist areas of Majorca and Ibiza.”

This comes after Balearic Islands Tourism minister Iago Negueruela previously said they don’t want their resorts associated with heavy drinking culture.

“We want British tourists - we don't want this type of tourism,” he said.

“British tourism is essential for our islands. We share with the British government the view that some images of British tourists are embarrassing.

“We want to put a stop to bad behaviour. We will increase the police presence in these areas and the number of inspectors - we will have zero tolerance for tourism excesses.”