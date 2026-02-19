Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The police statement revealed: "As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time.

"We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court."

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

This is a breaking news story, more to follow