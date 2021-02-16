List of areas where coronavirus cases are rising in the UK

By Naomi Bartram

Covid cases are falling in the majority of local authorities across the country.

It seems as though lockdown is finally working, as the UK has seen a huge drop in coronavirus cases.

In fact, the country’s coronavirus R number has fallen to below one for the first time since July.

The figure - which refers to the number of people an infected person will pass COVID-19 on to - is now estimated to be between 0.7 and 0.9, and below one in every region of the UK.

However, there are still a number of areas where cases have risen in the past week.

Across the whole of the UK, only 26 of 381 local authorities have seen a rise in cases, meaning 93 per cent have seen cases drop, The Sun reports.

According to the government's interactive map, the areas which saw a climb in cases in the seven days up until February 10 include Copeland, Newark & Sherwood and Bolton.

Stirling and Bradford also had rising cases, as well as Mole Valley and Fenland.

In Wales, Swansea, Cardiff, Conwy, Gwynedd and Powys have seen small rises.

While Midlothian, East Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway in Scotland have also seen a small increase in Covid-19 infections.

This comes after it was revealed that more than 15million people have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

As the R rate continues to fall, Boris Johnson is set to unveil his roadmap for easing England out of its third national lockdown on February 22.

According to reports, the Prime Minister will be getting children back to school from March 8, while there will also be changes to social distancing rules.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab told Sky: “On March 8 we’re aiming to get schools back. The precise details – we need to make sure we set out once we’ve evaluated all of that evidence.

“But the aim is to get schools reopening in a responsible way on the 8th.”

Picnics in the park could be allowed for two people from different households, while non-essential shops are expected to open from April.

As for restaurants and pubs, these could open any time between April and August.

