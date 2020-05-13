Asda and Tesco slash fuel prices to under £1 a litre amid supermarket pump price war

13 May 2020, 15:46

Prices are being slashed across the UK
Prices are being slashed across the UK. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The supermarket giants have followed in Morrisons' footsteps after they dropped prices significantly earlier this week.

For the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, fuel prices have dropped to less than £1 a litre.

Supermarket leaders Tesco and Asda have just dropped their prices of unleaded following Morrisons' decision to do so yesterday, with a maximum of 99.7p per litre at all its forecourts.

READ MORE: Government confirm English residents can drive to the beach as lockdown is eased

Petrol and diesel prices have plummeted
Petrol and diesel prices have plummeted. Picture: Getty

The huge drop in prices has kicked off a fuel price was between the largest supermarkets, with others expected to follow their example.

This is the first time petrol has been sold for under a pound since 2008, when the financial crisis happened, and a crash in the cost of crude oil has recently delved to negative figures for the first time in history, all because of the coronavirus.

Diesel has also dropped in cost, with Morrisons pricing it at £104.7p a litre from yesterday, and Asda following suit with the same exact prices today.

Tesco's new prices have seen petrol drop to no more than 99.9p a litre, and diesel at 105.9 per litre.

Fuel prices have dropped below a pound
Fuel prices have dropped below a pound. Picture: Getty

According to Morrisons, the average motorist will now save £4.50 on a typical 50-litre tank of petrol following the price cuts.

Due to lockdown, people are driving a lot less, but the Prime Minister's announcement on Monday has stated that people may now drive to "other destinations" to exercise, with many taking this as a reason to take a road trip.

Speaking to The Sun Online, Simon Williams, fuel spokesman at RAC, said the initial move by Morrisons had brought petrol and diesel to “a very fair price and one that is much more reflective of what the retailer is itself paying to buy the fuel in”.

However, he's added that the lower cost isn't likely to last long, saying: "Unfortunately though, there is a darker side to any large price cuts - they heap yet more pressure on smaller independent fuel retailers, who in some cases are already fighting for survival as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

"It remains to be seen how long prices this low will persist for, with some early indications that wholesale petrol prices have started to rise as a result of the world oil price creeping up."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The government states home learning should continue through summer holidays

Education secretary reveals children will be expected to continue home-learning through the summer holidays

Coronavirus: EY defers partner promotions amid pandemic

UK & World

From May 13, people in England are able to do house viewings

Can I go to a house viewing and am I allowed to move house in new lockdown rules?

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

You can make a face covering from just one sock

Woman demonstrates how you can make a face covering with just one sock
Can you spot the vegan sausage roll?

Tricky brainteaser challenges you to find the vegan sausage roll in the bakery

Lifestyle

Alex Bain has hit back at cruel trolls

Coronation Street’s Alex Bain, 18, hits back after cruel trolls criticise his parenting

TV & Movies

Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale are allowed to start filming again

EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale given green light to return to filming

TV & Movies

The 'murder hornet' can kill with just one sting

Public warned as 'murder hornets' that chew through skin and kills with one sting arrive in the British Isles

Lifestyle

Workplaces have to be deemed safe before employees return

Bosses warned workers could be sent home if workplaces are deemed unsafe