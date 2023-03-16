Full list of bank branches closing in April including Barclays, Natwest and HSBC
16 March 2023, 10:51
Which banks are closing in the UK? Full list of branches shutting down next month...
Barclays recently announced they would be closing 14 more bank branches over the summer, in addition to the 41 it had already announced would close this year.
And with banking habits changing across the country, Natwest, HSBC, Lloyds and Halifax will also be shutting down stores across the country this year.
NatWest is closing 52 branches, while HSBC is set to close 114 branches and Lloyds Bank will close 23 stores.
Halifax will close 23 branches and Santander will close five, while Nationwide will close one brand and TSB is to close nine.
While many people are turning to digital and online banking, a lot of customers, particularly the elderly, still rely on in-person services.
For those worried about not being able to visit their bank, a government scheme allows people to pay in or withdraw money at their local Post Office from accounts held at most major banks.
- Full list of shops closing this year including M&S, New Look and Boots branches
- B&Q closing stores across UK as full list of locations revealed
- New Look closing stores across UK in blow to high streets - see the full list
See below the full list of banks closing in the UK in April:
Barclays branches closing
- Guiseley - 12th April
- Hunstanton - 12th April
- Walworth Road, London - 13th April
- Bargoed, Wales - 14th April
- Barnoldswick - 14th April
- Flitwick - 14th April
- Macclesfield - 14th April
- Milton Keynes - 18th April
- Tower Bridge Road, London - 19th April
- Shenfield - 19th April
- Green Street, London - 20th April
- Warley - 21st April
- Leeds - 21st April
- Bishop Auckland - 21st April
- Keswick - 21st April
- Gosport - 26th April
- Bedale - 26th April
- Bridgwater - 26th April
- Heywood - 28th April
- Stamford - 28th April
- Oakham - 28th April
- Wymondham - 28th April
Halifax branches closing
- Bangor, Wales - 17th April
- Chester Le Street - 19th April
- Fenchurch Street, London - 19th April
- Aldershot - 26th April
- Crouch End - 27th April
- Charlton-cum-Hardy - 27th April
HSBC branches closing
- Blandford Forum - 18th April
- Bexhill-on-Sea - 18th April
- St Ives - 18th April
- St Austell - 18th April
- Avergavenny, Wales - 18th April
- Cromer - 18th April
- Shaftesbury - 25th April
- Downend - 25th April
- Market Bosworth - 25th April
- Alton - 25th April
- Leominster - 25th April
Lloyds branches closing
- Norbury - 19th April
- Pontefract - 20th April
- Beckenham - 20th April
- Gillingham - 25th April
- Chingford - 25th April
- Dagenham - 26th April
Nationwide branches closing
- Kingswood - 20th April
NatWest branches closing
- Southampton - 25th April
- Blackpool - 25th April
- Clapham High Street, London - 26th April
- Stroud - 26th April
- Fleet - 27th April
- Heslington - 27th April