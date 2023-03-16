Full list of bank branches closing in April including Barclays, Natwest and HSBC

16 March 2023, 10:51

Barlcays, HSBC and NatWest are all closing branches
Barlcays, HSBC and NatWest are all closing branches. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

Which banks are closing in the UK? Full list of branches shutting down next month...

Barclays recently announced they would be closing 14 more bank branches over the summer, in addition to the 41 it had already announced would close this year.

And with banking habits changing across the country, Natwest, HSBC, Lloyds and Halifax will also be shutting down stores across the country this year.

NatWest is closing 52 branches, while HSBC is set to close 114 branches and Lloyds Bank will close 23 stores.

Halifax will close 23 branches and Santander will close five, while Nationwide will close one brand and TSB is to close nine.

Barclays is closing over 50 branches this year
Barclays is closing over 50 branches this year. Picture: PA Images

While many people are turning to digital and online banking, a lot of customers, particularly the elderly, still rely on in-person services.

For those worried about not being able to visit their bank, a government scheme allows people to pay in or withdraw money at their local Post Office from accounts held at most major banks.

See below the full list of banks closing in the UK in April:

Barclays branches closing

  • Guiseley - 12th April
  • Hunstanton - 12th April
  • Walworth Road, London - 13th April
  • Bargoed, Wales - 14th April
  • Barnoldswick - 14th April
  • Flitwick - 14th April
  • Macclesfield - 14th April
  • Milton Keynes - 18th April
  • Tower Bridge Road, London - 19th April
  • Shenfield - 19th April
  • Green Street, London - 20th April
  • Warley - 21st April
  • Leeds - 21st April
  • Bishop Auckland - 21st April
  • Keswick - 21st April
  • Gosport - 26th April
  • Bedale - 26th April
  • Bridgwater - 26th April
  • Heywood - 28th April
  • Stamford - 28th April
  • Oakham - 28th April
  • Wymondham - 28th April
Natwest will be closing branches this month
Natwest will be closing branches this month. Picture: Alamy

Halifax branches closing

  • Bangor, Wales - 17th April
  • Chester Le Street - 19th April
  • Fenchurch Street, London - 19th April
  • Aldershot - 26th April
  • Crouch End - 27th April
  • Charlton-cum-Hardy - 27th April

HSBC branches closing

  • Blandford Forum - 18th April
  • Bexhill-on-Sea - 18th April
  • St Ives - 18th April
  • St Austell - 18th April
  • Avergavenny, Wales - 18th April
  • Cromer - 18th April
  • Shaftesbury - 25th April
  • Downend - 25th April
  • Market Bosworth - 25th April
  • Alton - 25th April
  • Leominster - 25th April
HSBC is shutting branches across the UK
HSBC is shutting branches across the UK. Picture: PA Images

Lloyds branches closing

  • Norbury - 19th April
  • Pontefract - 20th April
  • Beckenham - 20th April
  • Gillingham - 25th April
  • Chingford - 25th April
  • Dagenham - 26th April

Nationwide branches closing

  • Kingswood - 20th April

NatWest branches closing

  • Southampton - 25th April
  • Blackpool - 25th April
  • Clapham High Street, London - 26th April
  • Stroud - 26th April
  • Fleet - 27th April
  • Heslington - 27th April

