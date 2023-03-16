Full list of bank branches closing in April including Barclays, Natwest and HSBC

Barlcays, HSBC and NatWest are all closing branches. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

Which banks are closing in the UK? Full list of branches shutting down next month...

Barclays recently announced they would be closing 14 more bank branches over the summer, in addition to the 41 it had already announced would close this year.

And with banking habits changing across the country, Natwest, HSBC, Lloyds and Halifax will also be shutting down stores across the country this year.

NatWest is closing 52 branches, while HSBC is set to close 114 branches and Lloyds Bank will close 23 stores.

Halifax will close 23 branches and Santander will close five, while Nationwide will close one brand and TSB is to close nine.

Barclays is closing over 50 branches this year. Picture: PA Images

While many people are turning to digital and online banking, a lot of customers, particularly the elderly, still rely on in-person services.

For those worried about not being able to visit their bank, a government scheme allows people to pay in or withdraw money at their local Post Office from accounts held at most major banks.

See below the full list of banks closing in the UK in April:

Barclays branches closing

Guiseley - 12th April

Hunstanton - 12th April

Walworth Road, London - 13th April

Bargoed, Wales - 14th April

Barnoldswick - 14th April

Flitwick - 14th April

Macclesfield - 14th April

Milton Keynes - 18th April

Tower Bridge Road, London - 19th April

Shenfield - 19th April

Green Street, London - 20th April

Warley - 21st April

Leeds - 21st April

Bishop Auckland - 21st April

Keswick - 21st April

Gosport - 26th April

Bedale - 26th April

Bridgwater - 26th April

Heywood - 28th April

Stamford - 28th April

Oakham - 28th April

Wymondham - 28th April

Natwest will be closing branches this month. Picture: Alamy

Halifax branches closing

Bangor, Wales - 17th April

Chester Le Street - 19th April

Fenchurch Street, London - 19th April

Aldershot - 26th April

Crouch End - 27th April

Charlton-cum-Hardy - 27th April

HSBC branches closing

Blandford Forum - 18th April

Bexhill-on-Sea - 18th April

St Ives - 18th April

St Austell - 18th April

Avergavenny, Wales - 18th April

Cromer - 18th April

Shaftesbury - 25th April

Downend - 25th April

Market Bosworth - 25th April

Alton - 25th April

Leominster - 25th April

HSBC is shutting branches across the UK. Picture: PA Images

Lloyds branches closing

Norbury - 19th April

Pontefract - 20th April

Beckenham - 20th April

Gillingham - 25th April

Chingford - 25th April

Dagenham - 26th April

Nationwide branches closing

Kingswood - 20th April

NatWest branches closing