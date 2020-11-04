Will banks stay open during lockdown in England?

Banks will be staying open during lockdown in England. Picture: PA Images

Will Barclays, HSBC and NatWest stay open during the second lockdown? Here's what we know...

England is heading into a second lockdown on Thursday 5 November after rising coronavirus numbers.

This means many ‘non essential shops’ and hospitality will be forced to close.

But will banks stay open? And what do we know about their opening hours? Here’s what we know…

Will banks stay open during lockdown?

Banks are considered an essential service and can remain open.

Post Offices also offer some banking services and they will stay open as well.

Barclays is remaining open during lockdown. Picture: PA Images

Barclays

Barclays will be keeping banks open for urgent and essential banking.

Customers have been asked to only visit branches if they can't do their banking online or wait until December.

While some branches may be closed due to staffing issues, many will also work on reduced hours so it's best to check your local branch on their website.

Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland

Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland are staying open during lockdown but they will be working reduced hours.

There are also temporary closures so check before you leave the house.

HSBC

HSBC are currently working on reduced hours with branches open either 10am-4pm or 10am-2pm.

Check your local branch using the HSBC branch finder online.

NatWest and RBS

NatWest and RBS remain open, but bosses have asked customers to only visit in person if they can't use the NatWest or RBS app or online banking.

Local opening times may be reduced, so check your local store for details.

Santander

Most Santander branches are open between 10am and 3pm on weekdays and between 10am and 2pm on Saturdays.

Santander customers are being urged to only visit branches if it is an urgent problem that cannot be solved over the phone or online.

TSB

TSB customers can still visit their bank in an emergency over lockdown.

However, some branches which are temporarily closed or operating reduced hours.

