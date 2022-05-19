'Blood rain' to sweep the UK this week amid thunderstorm warning
19 May 2022, 09:54
The Met Office has predicted that 'blood rain' could fall in parts of the UK this week.
Listen to this article
After a scorching start to the week, it looks like the weather is about to take quite a turn...
The Met Office has predicted that 'blood rain' could sweep the UK, as heavy thunderstorms mix with a dust cloud from the Sahara.
Parts of the country could have rain that's red or orange in colour in the coming days, as lightning, strong winds and hail batter the country.
According to the Met Office, 'blood rain' occurs when rain mixes with relatively high concentrations of red coloured dust or particles.
- The adorable note the Queen wrote to 'mummy and papa' aged 11
- Martin Lewis urges homeowners to act now to knock £1,000 off bills
- The Chase's Paul Sinha forced to explain 'unfair' question after fan backlash
Speaking yesterday, Met Office forecaster Richard Miles said: "There are some dust concentrations in the atmosphere above the UK at present which might well be washed out in the rain tonight, but it's likely to be relatively small amounts on the whole.
"There's a warning out for thunderstorms for the south-eastern third of England tonight, and a squally cold front will bring wind and sometimes heavy rain to Northern Ireland and northwest Scotland this evening.
"Away from these features it will be mostly fine and dry today and tomorrow, temperatures up to 23-24C in London and the South East, high teens or low 20s elsewhere."
The wet weather comes after Britain recorded its hottest day of the year on Tuesday, with the mercury reaching 27.5C in the south east.