'Blood rain' to sweep the UK this week amid thunderstorm warning

'Blood rain' could fall in the UK this week. Picture: Getty

The Met Office has predicted that 'blood rain' could fall in parts of the UK this week.

After a scorching start to the week, it looks like the weather is about to take quite a turn...

The Met Office has predicted that 'blood rain' could sweep the UK, as heavy thunderstorms mix with a dust cloud from the Sahara.

Parts of the country could have rain that's red or orange in colour in the coming days, as lightning, strong winds and hail batter the country.

According to the Met Office, 'blood rain' occurs when rain mixes with relatively high concentrations of red coloured dust or particles.

The dust could can cause rain that's red in colour. Picture: Alamy

Speaking yesterday, Met Office forecaster Richard Miles said: "There are some dust concentrations in the atmosphere above the UK at present which might well be washed out in the rain tonight, but it's likely to be relatively small amounts on the whole.

"There's a warning out for thunderstorms for the south-eastern third of England tonight, and a squally cold front will bring wind and sometimes heavy rain to Northern Ireland and northwest Scotland this evening.

"Away from these features it will be mostly fine and dry today and tomorrow, temperatures up to 23-24C in London and the South East, high teens or low 20s elsewhere."

The wet weather comes after Britain recorded its hottest day of the year on Tuesday, with the mercury reaching 27.5C in the south east.