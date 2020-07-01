When will Boris Johnson address the nation again?

Boris Johnson is yet to schedule his next speech. Picture: PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

When is Boris Johnson's next speech and what will it be about? Here's what we know...

As the coronavirus pandemic took hold back in March, the Government vowed to address the UK every day on the newest COVID-19 updates.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his cabinet members held their daily press conferences for three months providing new statistics, death tolls, infection rates, hospitalisations and more.

But now that social distancing measures are slowly being relaxed, Boris Johnson will only be briefing the public when he has some important news.

So, when is the next briefing and when will the Prime Minister hold another press conference? Here’s what we know…

Boris Johnson is set to discuss the new air bridges soon. Picture: PA Images

When will Boris Johnson address the nation again?

It’s unclear when exactly the Prime Minister will hold another briefing, but he is expected to address the new Government rules around air bridges in the coming days.

The public have been warned against booking summer holidays yet, despite the 14 day quarantine being lifted for certain European countries.

But while an announcement was expected to be made over the weekend, the Government are reportedly still finalising plans for international travel.

Business Secretary, Alok Sharma told BBC Breakfast that ‘work is ongoing’ adding that he hopes Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will set out which lower-risk countries a deal has been struck with ‘later this week’.

Despite confusion around the next Prime Minister speech, on Wednesday July 1, Mr Johnson is facing Labour leader, Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions.

Top of the news agenda, we can expect the PM to be quizzed on the Leicester lockdown after the city became the first area to go into a local lockdown following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Elsewhere, a second wave of coronavirus, air bridges and busy beaches will also be discussed.

