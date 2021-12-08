Boris Johnson Covid announcement: When is the Prime Minister’s next speech on coronavirus?

By Zoe Adams

Omicron and Christmas time have the UK concerned over new Covid rules and a potential Christmas lockdown - so when is Boris Johnson making his next Covid announcement?

Boris Johnson is expected to review the current coronavirus rules next week and it’s likely a public announcement will follow shortly.

Following the increase of the Omicron Covid variant in the UK, the government has reintroduced mask wearing in shops and on public transport as well as travel restrictions when flying into the country. It’s also expected further rules will follow as case numbers are expected to increase.

Omicron has continued to grow in England following the first cases and is so far believed to be more contagious than previous variants, making it a cause for concern amongst the government and health professionals.

So when is Boris Johnson making his next Covid-19 announcement? And what does this mean for Christmas? Here’s the latest news including the most recent coronavirus rules you need to follow:

When is Boris Johnson’s next coronavirus announcement?

The Prime Minister has yet to confirm an exact date he will be addressing the public over the latest Covid and Omicron updates.

It’s believed it will happen the week beginning the 13th as that’s when the current coronavirus restrictions - mandatory face masks in shops and public transport - will be reviewed.

December 20th is the official date those rules expire and it’s been rumoured Boris Johnson will use the 17th as a review date with his professionals and experts.

Will there be a Christmas lockdown?

At present, there are no reasons to suggest there will be a Christmas lockdown, however, certain experts have warned the later action is taken, the stricter the rules will need to be in the new year.

Ministers are currently still unsure as to whether current coronavirus rules can be relaxed or need to be strengthened as they await more data on the Omicron variant.

What are the current coronavirus rules?

As of November 30th, the government brought back strict rules on wearing face masks in shops and on public transport.

They also added that anyone flying into the UK would need to isolate again until a negative PCR test result was achieved on day two of being home.