Boris Johnson hopes to remove all legal limits on social contact in England in June under new roadmap

Boris Johnson has announced his new roadmap out of lockdown. Picture: PA/Getty Image

By Naomi Bartram

The Prime Minister hopes that all legal limits on social contact will be removed this summer in England.

Boris Johnson has set out his new roadmap to ending lockdown in England this year.

The Prime Minister spoke to the House of Commons today and revealed that all children will be going back to school on March 9.

He also announced key dates for when people will be able to meet loved ones, go to the hairdressers, eat out and return to the pubs.

And under the four step plan, the final stage of easing restrictions could come as early as June 21.

This would remove all legal limits on social contact, allowing people to meet indoors, while also reopening nightclubs and theatres.

All limits on weddings and other life events would also be removed.

Speaking to the Commons, he said: “The end really is in sight and a wretched year will give way to a very different Spring and Summer ahead."

The PM stressed that these changes are dependant on four key steps which all have to be met, including:

The vaccine deployment programme continues

Jabs are sufficiently effective in reducing hospitalisations and deaths

The infection rates do not risk a surge in hospitalisations

The risk is not changed by new variants

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson will be allowing outdoor school sports and activities to resume next month.

People will also be allowed outdoors recreationally on a one-plus-one basis, while care home residents permitted one regular visitor and will be able to hold hands.

From March 29, up to six people from two households will be allowed in outdoor spaces, and on April 12 non-essential retail will open.

On May 17, indoor hospitality could return with no requirement for a substantial meal to be served alongside alcoholic drinks, and no curfew.

There will also be a 30 person limit outdoors, with the rule of six will applying indoors.

Please see the full four-step plan below:

Step 1: From March 8, 2021

All schools to reopen

Outdoor school sports and activities allowed to resume

People allowed outdoors recreationally on a one-plus-one basis

Care home residents permitted one regular visitor and will be able to hold hands

Funerals to allow up to 30 people and weddings will allow 6

From March 29, 2021

Up to six people from two households allowed in outdoor spaces

Outdoor sports facilities to reopen (eg Tennis, Basketball courts)

Organised adult or children's sports activities can return

Outdoor child and parent groups can return (up to 15 parents)

Step 2: After five weeks of Step 1, NO earlier than April 12, 2021

Non-essential retail to open

Outdoor hospitality can reopen

Gyms and indoor leisure open for individual use

Hairdressers and personal care services can reopen

Outdoor attractions such as zoos, drive-thru cinemas and theme parks can reopen.

Funeral wakes, weddings and receptions can have up to 15 people

Step 3: After five weeks of Step 2, NO earlier than May 17, 2021

Indoor hospitality, with no requirement for a substantial meal to be served alongside alcoholic drinks, and no curfew. The requirement to order, eat and drink while seated (‘table service’) will remain

30 person limit outdoors - rule of six will apply indoors (subject to conditions)

International travel may be allowed (subject to conditions)

Remaining outdoor entertainment, such as outdoor theatres and cinemas can open

Indoor entertainment, such as museums, cinemas and children’s play area can open

Remaining accommodation, such as hotels, hostels and B&Bs will be allowed to operate

Adult indoor group sports and exercise classes

Some large events, including conferences, theatre and concert performances and sports events

Significant life events allowed up to 30 people

Step 4: After at least five weeks of Step 3, NO earlier than June 21, 2021