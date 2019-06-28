‘Britain’s messiest car’ causes driver to CRASH because they CAN'T FIND handbrake

28 June 2019, 13:42

Police have released images of "Britain&squot;s messiest car" after the driver failed to find the handbrake amongst the rubbish, causing a crash.
Police have released images of "Britain's messiest car" after the driver failed to find the handbrake amongst the rubbish, causing a crash. Picture: Mercury Press

Jam-packed with shopping bags, bin bags, newspapers, old cigarette butts, kitchen roll and even a STOOL, is this the grubbiest vehicle in the UK?

A vehicle, which was so jam-packed with rubbish it was dubbed "Britain's messiest car", has crashed following the driver's failed attempts to find the handbrake.

The shocking state of the interior meant that after parking it on the street, the driver failed to stop it rolling backwards into another car.

Hampshire Police discovered the grim scene and were left gobsmacked by the inside of the navy blue banger, which housed shopping bags, bin bags, newspapers, old cigarette butts, kitchen roll, electricals, plants, a bucket, a fan, and even an upside down stool.

The shocking state of the interior meant the driver failed to stop it rolling backwards into another vehicle.
The shocking state of the interior meant the driver failed to stop it rolling backwards into another vehicle. Picture: Mercury Press

Taking to Twitter to share the disgusting discovery, the force shared a string of pictures as a warning to drivers to keep their car – and their hygiene – in check.

A police officer captioned the snaps: “Boris Johnson’s car is a dream compared to this one!

“Driver couldn’t get the hand brake on and rolled back into a parked vehicle. I wonder why?”

Social media users were horrified by the sight of the rubbish-strewn car, and made their feelings clear by commenting on the police photos.

“That is actually the most messy car I have ever seen in my life," said one user.

Another joked: "I think inoculations would be appropriate."

A third exclaimed: "Dread to think what their house is like!!!!!"

“It’s like a rubbish (excuse the pun) version of the generation game! It’s got just about everything in it," said a fourth.

In the images released on Twitter, Hampshire Police joked: "Boris Johnson’s car is a dream compared to this one!"
In the images released on Twitter, Hampshire Police joked: "Boris Johnson’s car is a dream compared to this one!". Picture: Mercury Press

But while some laughed about the interior's shocking condition, others were more concerned about the driver's wellbeing.

One tweeted: "I was thinking a mental heath referral of some sort would be worth while too."

"I'm concerned for this person as it looks as if they may be a hoarder and so need help rather than being shared on social media," added another.

It's not yet known if the driver will face prosecution.

Boris Johnson's car came under scrutiny for the same reason last week.

Images of his messy Toyota Previa emerged which showed rubbish all over the seat and floors, including books, newspapers, water bottles, a bobble hat, and an Ikea bag filled with clothes.

