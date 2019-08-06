British Airways flight makes emergency landing in Spain after cabin 'fills with smoke'

Terrified passengers posted videos of the cabin of the British Airways aircraft seemingly filled with smoke

A British Airways plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Spain after the cabin 'filled with smoke' and oxygen masks failed to be released.

In a video shared online, passengers can be seen evacuating the aircraft via the emergency slide on the runway at Valencia airport.

British Airways have confirmed there was an '"issue" on flight BA422, which departed from Heathrow at 3:10pm on Monday.

Zannah Marchand wrote on Twitter: "Just been evacuated off a flight to Valencia after plane filled with smoke. No water, no first aid. People crying. No BA representative. Help."





.@British_Airways terrifying experience on flight to Valencia. Felt like horror film. Thankfully everyone safe. Flight filled with smoke and had to be emergency evacuated. #britishairways pic.twitter.com/NT4Gtme9kl — Lucy Brown (@lucyaabrown) August 5, 2019

Miguel Galindo claimed that his daughter was on board the flight and took the video of the smoke-filled cabin.

He said: "She is OK now but apparently they flew for 10 minutes with cabin full of smoke, no info from crew and oxygen masks failed to release."

Joanne Waterman also added: "We are stranded at Valencia airport and no one from BA has said a word to us since the plane filled with smoke. No food, no bags, no information. Someone tell us what’s going on."

Lucy Brown, who was on board with her four children, told the Mirror: "We are thankful everyone is safe but, had this happened half an hour earlier, it might be a different story.

"There was a horrible smell. People were almost choking."

BA have now released a statement saying: "Flight BA422 from Heathrow to Valencia experienced a technical issue on its landing approach into Valencia. All our customers were evacuated safely by our crew and met by the airport's emergency services.

Returning to plane to pick up our belongings 3 hours after we were evacuated. No word from @British_Airways on what happened #britishairways pic.twitter.com/TNbft3tAwj — Lucy Brown (@lucyaabrown) August 5, 2019

"There were 175 customers on board the flight, with six cabin crew and two pilots. Three customers were taken to hospital as a precaution and have since been discharged.

"The safety of our customers and crew is always our highest priority. In addition to our team on site, other British Airways team members have arrived in Valencia to help our customers and our local airport partners with anything they need."