British Airways flight makes emergency landing in Spain after cabin 'fills with smoke'

6 August 2019, 14:16

Terrified passengers posted videos of the cabin of the British Airways aircraft seemingly filled with smoke

A British Airways plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Spain after the cabin 'filled with smoke' and oxygen masks failed to be released.

In a video shared online, passengers can be seen evacuating the aircraft via the emergency slide on the runway at Valencia airport.

British Airways have confirmed there was an '"issue" on flight BA422, which departed from Heathrow at 3:10pm on Monday.

Zannah Marchand wrote on Twitter: "Just been evacuated off a flight to Valencia after plane filled with smoke. No water, no first aid. People crying. No BA representative. Help."


Miguel Galindo claimed that his daughter was on board the flight and took the video of the smoke-filled cabin.

He said: "She is OK now but apparently they flew for 10 minutes with cabin full of smoke, no info from crew and oxygen masks failed to release."

Joanne Waterman also added: "We are stranded at Valencia airport and no one from BA has said a word to us since the plane filled with smoke. No food, no bags, no information. Someone tell us what’s going on."

Lucy Brown, who was on board with her four children, told the Mirror: "We are thankful everyone is safe but, had this happened half an hour earlier, it might be a different story.

"There was a horrible smell. People were almost choking."

BA have now released a statement saying: "Flight BA422 from Heathrow to Valencia experienced a technical issue on its landing approach into Valencia. All our customers were evacuated safely by our crew and met by the airport's emergency services.  

"There were 175 customers on board the flight, with six cabin crew and two pilots. Three customers were taken to hospital as a precaution and have since been discharged.

"The safety of our customers and crew is always our highest priority. In addition to our team on site, other British Airways team members have arrived in Valencia to help our customers and our local airport partners with anything they need."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Paulo Dybala: Tottenham agree £64.4m fee for Juventus forward

Sport

Alana Cutland: Body found in search for student 'who jumped out of plane'

UK & World

Wayne Rooney: His shock move to Derby explained

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Both of the experts have left the show

Remember Nadia Essex and Eden Blackman? Here's why they left Celebs Go Dating

TV & Movies

Season 12 is already underway and we cannot wait

RuPaul's Drag Race season 12: Who's in the lineup and what is the Netflix show about?

TV & Movies

Paul Carrick Brunson starred opposite Oprah to co-host a US dating show

Who is Celebs Go Dating dating agent Paul Carrick Brunson?

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby has paid tribute to her husband on their anniversary

Holly Willoughby shares rare family snap with husband Dan Baldwin to celebrate anniversary

Celebrities

Where is the kid from The Sixth Sense in 2019?

As The Sixth Sense turns 20, we take a look at where child actor Haley Joel Osment is now

TV & Movies

GMB viewers shocked as Ben Shephard claims he 'doesn't mind getting naked'

GMB viewers shocked as Ben Shephard claims he 'doesn't mind getting naked'

TV & Movies