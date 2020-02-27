Brits' holidays at risk as British Airways cancel flights amid coronavirus scares

27 February 2020, 15:04

British Airways' flights have been cancelled
British Airways' flights have been cancelled. Picture: PA

The deadly disease is affecting airlines around the world and BA has just cancelled endless flights as a result.

British Airways flights have been cancelled amid coronavirus sparking health fears in passengers, causing a huge drop in sales.

The flights in question were all to Milan, and comes after cases of the deadly disease were confirmed in a number of European countries such as Greece, Spain, France, Croatia and Austria.

The airline has cancelled flights to Milan
The airline has cancelled flights to Milan. Picture: PA

Following coronavirus fears, British Airways have adapted flights due to a drop in demand, with some London return flights that were set to take place over the next two weeks have being affected.

The changes related only apply to Milan Linate Airport - flights to and from Milan Malpensa will continue as normal.

The airline - that flies to Milan Linate eight times a day from London - announced the flight cancellations yesterday.

Cancelled flight could cause some hassle to holidaymakers
Cancelled flight could cause some hassle to holidaymakers. Picture: Getty

To match the change of demand, BA will merge a small number of flights to and from Milan.

Passengers set to fly on affected flights will be contacted by the airline as soon as possible.

British Airways has explained they will aim to rebook them onto the closest operation service within two hours.

Other travellers could be booked on flights at a later date or given a full refund.

A British Airways spokesperson said: “To match reduced demand due to the continuing coronavirus issue, we are merging a small number of flights to and from Milan.

Flights from London to Milan have been affected
Flights from London to Milan have been affected. Picture: PA

“We will be contacting customers on cancelled flights so we can discuss their travel options including alternative British Airways flights within two hours of their original departure time where possible, full refunds or booking for a later date of travel.

“We understand that some customers flying to and from Northern Italy may wish to change their travel plans and have introduced flexible booking options.”

