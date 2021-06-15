Everything you can and can’t do in England from June 21 as Boris Johnson delays lockdown roadmap

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the June 21 lockdown delay in England on Monday.

Boris Johnson announced yesterday that England’s roadmap out of lockdown will be delayed by four weeks.

Speaking at a press conference, the Prime Minister said: "This opening up over the last three steps has been accompanied by more infections and more hospitalisations.

"We must be clear that we cannot simply eliminate Covid. We must learn to live with it.

"There are still millions of younger adults who have not been vaccinated and a proportion of the elderly and vulnerable may still succumb even if they have had two injections.

"That's why we are so concerned by the delta variant."

But what can we do in England from next Monday? Here’s what you need to know…

Weddings

The current rules allow up to 30 people to attend weddings and civil partnership.

But the guest limit will be lifted from June 21, with venues allowed to decide what a safe number is for their space.

This means couples having ceremonies in their gardens can invite as many guests as they want, as long as they carry out a risk assessment.

Social distancing rules will still be in place and dancing and singing indoors will also be banned.

There is already no upper limit on funerals.

The Rule of Six

The rule of six indoors is set to stay in place, with outdoor gatherings capped at 30.

Face masks will also continue in public spaces, while social distancing restrictions will also continue.

Nightclubs and theatres

Nightclubs are to remain closed for another month as Covid restrictions won't fully lift until July 19.

Meanwhile, theatres and cinemas will continue to be restricted to 50 per cent capacity.

Outdoor stadiums are limited to 25 per cent capacity up to 10,000 fans.

Holidays

It's currently legal to stay overnight in the same house as up to six people from different households, or an unlimited number of people from two households.

These restrictions will stay in place for another month.