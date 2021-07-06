Chris Whitty lists three situations in which he'd still wear a face mask after July 19

6 July 2021, 08:32

Chris Whitty has said he'll still wear a mask in certain settings
Chris Whitty has said he'll still wear a mask in certain settings. Picture: PA

Face masks will no longer be mandatory in certain settings from July 19, and it will be up to the individual if they choose to wear them.

Chris Whitty has listed the setting where he would choose to wear a mask, following the news that mandatory face coverings will be scrapped on July 19.

The Chief Medical Officer was speaking alongside Boris Johnson at the Downing Street press conference yesterday, where it was announced that it will be up to individual choice whether to wear a face covering in places like public transport and shops in two weeks time.

Mr Johnson asked the public to "exercise judgement" on wearing them, and stressed that they will no longer be required by law.

Chris Whitty spoke alongside Boris Johnson at yesterday's press conference
Chris Whitty spoke alongside Boris Johnson at yesterday's press conference. Picture: PA

Chris Whitty was then asked which situations he would choose to wear a mask in, to which he responded that he would continue to put one on in the following three scenarios:

  • When in a crowded situation indoors
  • When required to by an authority
  • If with someone else who was uncomfortable with you not wearing a mask, saying it was a point of "common courtesy".

Professor Whitty said: "I would wear a mask under three situations, and I would do so, particularly at this point when the epidemic is clearly significant and rising.

"And the first is in any situation which was indoors and crowded, or indoors with close proximity to other people and that is because masks help protect other people - this is a thing we do to protect other people, this is by far its principal aim.

From July 19, it will be up to the individual on whether or not to wear a mask
From July 19, it will be up to the individual on whether or not to wear a mask. Picture: PA

"The second situation I'd do it is if I was required to by any competent authority. I would have no hesitation about doing that and I would consider that was a reasonable and sensible thing if they had good reason to do that.

"And the third reason is if someone else was uncomfortable if I did not wear a mask, as a point of common courtesy of course I would wear a mask so under all those circumstances I would do so."

