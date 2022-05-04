Cinderella the Musical hit with protests following news of show's axe

By Naomi Bartram

Protestors have been standing outside Cinderella in London’s West End after it was announced the show had been axed.

Cinderella has been hit by angry protesters after it was revealed the West End show had been axed.

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s show has been cancelled after less than a year playing at the Gillian Lynne Theatre and will end on June 12.

There have been claims that some staff were told about the show’s axing after going on stage, with others finding out on social media.

A tweet from the official Cinderella account read: “Cinderella will play its final performance in London’s West End on 12th June.”

And now performing arts union Equity has staged a protest outside the theatre, calling for compensation for both current and future cast members.

The union wants current cast members to receive the full value of their contracts until they are due to end on July 17, while they are also demanding that those who were due to join the cast at the beginning of June get ‘adequate compensation’.

Its general secretary Paul W Fleming said: “Equity members made this show. They poured their hearts and skills into it through the worst two years in living memory. Now they’re jobless, effectively sacked by press release.

“All unions are fighting forms of this practice right now – and Equity will get compensation for our members after the pain and distress this has caused them.”

This comes after some cast members spoke out about the shock axing.

Carrie Hope Fletcher, who plays Cinderella, Tweeted: “I don’t think I have the words. And if I did I would probably be advised not to say them. Sending love to all impacted by todays news.”

Strictly Come Dancing’s John Whaite, who was due to join the cast, added he was ‘heartbroken’.

Cinderella opened on the West End in August last year, with the show affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is yet to respond to the backlash but previously shared a statement about the closure of the show.

He said: “I am incredibly proud of Cinderella.

“Not only did it get some of the best reviews of my career, but we led the charge to reopen the West End, ensuring that theatre and live entertainment remained relevant and in the news.

"While mounting a new show in the midst of Covid has been an unbelievable challenge, we held the Government’s feet to the flames throughout their changes of heart during the pandemic.

“Now, I am really excited to get to work putting together a new production with No Guarantees (Christine Schwarzman, President, Darren Johnston, Executive Vice President) for Broadway.

"Thank you very much to everyone involved, particularly our UK audiences who have loved and supported the show. See you next March on Broadway!”

Heart.co.uk has reached out to Andrew Lloyd Webber's company The Really Useful Group for comment.