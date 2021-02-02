Coronavirus infections drop in all but four areas in England, new data shows

Coronavirus cases have dropped in most areas. Picture: PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

There has been a huge drop in coronavirus cases across most of the country.

It looks like strict social distancing measures are finally starting to work, as all but four places in England have seen a drop in coronavirus cases.

Public Health England data from last week reveals that the infection rate is dropping in 311 of England's 315 local authority areas (99 per cent).

Melton in Leicestershire, East Lindsey in Lincolnshire, Derbyshire Dales and Oldham in Greater Manchester are the only places to have seen a week-on-week rise.

The Government data, for the seven days to January 25, is based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community and shows that new cases have fallen by nearly 30 per cent across the UK.

Coronavirus cases are falling in 99% of areas. Picture: PA Images

This comes after Matt Hancock announced on Monday that residents of certain postcodes will be offered door-to-door coronavirus testing for the South African variant.

Read More: Full list of postcodes offering door-to-door testing for South African coronavirus variant

Cases of the variant have been discovered in areas in Hertfordshire, Surrey, Kent, Walsall, Sefton and in the London boroughs of Merton, Haringey and Ealing.

Health Officials have said that 11 people - who have no links to travel - have tested positive for the variant in the last week.

People living in these areas have been urged by the government to stay at home and get tested for the South African variant of coronavirus.

Speaking from a Downing Street press conference, the Health Secretary said: "The stay at home message is there for everyone, but in particular those areas. It is absolutely vital to minimise social contact."

He told residents that people will be going door-to-door to offer tests, and advised people to get one done even if they don't have symptoms.

Mr Hancock added: "It is vital that we do all we can to stop transmission of this variant and I strongly urge everyone in these areas to get tested, whether you have symptoms or not.

"The best way to stop the spread of the virus – including new variants - is to stay at home and follow the restrictions in place. Until more people are vaccinated this is the only way we will control the spread of the virus."

Now Read: Boris Johnson says he's 'optimistic' summer holidays can go ahead this year