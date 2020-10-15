New coronavirus rates show which areas in England could move to stricter Tier 2 and 3 lockdown

The areas which will be moving into higher tiers. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Large areas of the North of England and Midlands could face moving into Tier 3 lockdown over the coming days.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the UK, many areas could be facing tougher lockdown measures.

Boris Johnson announced his new Tier system earlier this week, putting areas of the UK into ‘Medium’, ‘High’ and ‘Very High’ alert levels.

Currently, only Liverpool and the wider Merseyside region are in the ‘Very High’ Tier, with pubs and restaurants closed and a ban on households meeting up.

But now Greater Manchester and Lancashire could also move to the highest Tier as early as tomorrow, meaning the closure of hospitality could follow.

Bars and restaurants are now closed in Liverpool. Picture: PA Images

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham is reportedly set to hold talks with the government to tighten restrictions as the infection rate fails to drop.

Read More: What does tier 1, 2 and 3 mean in Boris Johnson's new three tier system?

Nottingham is currently England's Covid hotspot, with the infection rate per 100,000 people at 954.9 for the seven days to October 10.

Knowsley and Liverpool are second and third, while Burnley, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Manchester, Sheffield, Pendle, West Lancashire, Blackburn-with Darwen and Rochdale all have infection rates greater than 400.

London is also set to face a tougher lockdown and will be moved to Tier 2 as of Friday - meaning households will not be allowed to mix.

While rates are lower in the capital, they are continuing to rise and Mayor Sadiq Khan has said the move is 'necessary to keep people safe.'

MPs were told on Thursday by Care Minister Helen Whately that changes would come into effect at 00.01 on Saturday.

The move means that the capital's nine million residents cannot meet anyone outside their household or support bubble indoors, but the rule of six still applies outdoors.

Pubs and restaurants can remain open, but have to close at 10pm.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is set to address the House of Commons on Thursday morning with further details on the new measures.

Now Read: Can you Trick or Treat this year?