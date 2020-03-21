On Air Now
All restaurants, bars, cinemas, spas, gyms, museums and galleries have been shut with immediate effect following Boris Johnson's latest orders in a bid to tackle the ongoing Coronavirus crisis that has gripped Britain.
The Prime Minister took drastic action yesterday to protect Britons as the Covid-19 virus continues to spread at an alarming rate.
The rules will be in place for at least a month to encourage social distancing.
He added that takeaways can deliver as usual and supermarkets will continue to open.
Mr Johnson said: "Clearly, there are licencing arrangements which will make it relatively simple to do should that be necessary.
"We will enforce it strictly, but in reality everybody can see the imperative of doing what is necessary, of protecting our NHS and saving lives."
Here's a full list of closed businesses:
Food and drink venues for consumption on-site, such as restaurants and cafes
Drinking establishments, including pubs, bars, nightclubs
Entertainment venues, including cinemas, theatres, concert halls, and bingo halls
Museums and galleries
Spas, wellness centres and massage parlours
Casinos and betting shops
All indoor leisure and sports facilities, including gyms
The PM added: "We will review the situation each month to see if we can relax any of these measures."
Ahead of Mother's Day, he advised people not to visit their mums if they were in an at risk group - old or with a pre-existing health condition.
He said: "People should think carefully about seeing any elderly person who may be in a vulnerable group, think very carefully about the risk of transmission of the virus and follow the advice.
"Our advice is that elderly people, people with serious underlying health conditions, latter stages of pregnancy, you have to be careful about the transition of the virus and follow the government advice."