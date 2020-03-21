Coronavirus: Full list of businesses shut down to stop spread of Covid-19 from pubs to spas

21 March 2020, 11:34 | Updated: 21 March 2020, 12:25

Thousands of businesses have now shut their doors
Thousands of businesses have now shut their doors indefinitely. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

All restaurants, bars, cinemas, spas, gyms, museums and galleries have been shut with immediate effect following Boris Johnson's latest orders in a bid to tackle the ongoing Coronavirus crisis that has gripped Britain.

The Prime Minister took drastic action yesterday to protect Britons as the Covid-19 virus continues to spread at an alarming rate.

The rules will be in place for at least a month to encourage social distancing.

He added that takeaways can deliver as usual and supermarkets will continue to open.

Prime Minister's Daily Press Conference Announces Bar Closures And Salary Aid
The Prime Minister announces mass closures. Picture: Getty

Mr Johnson said: "Clearly, there are licencing arrangements which will make it relatively simple to do should that be necessary.

"We will enforce it strictly, but in reality everybody can see the imperative of doing what is necessary, of protecting our NHS and saving lives."

Pubs And Restaurants To Close Nationwide In Fight Against Coronavirus
Pubs have been forced to close in a bit to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Getty

Here's a full list of closed businesses:

Food and drink venues for consumption on-site, such as restaurants and cafes

Drinking establishments, including pubs, bars, nightclubs

Entertainment venues, including cinemas, theatres, concert halls, and bingo halls

Museums and galleries

Spas, wellness centres and massage parlours

Casinos and betting shops

All indoor leisure and sports facilities, including gyms

Coronavirus London Eye Closure Notice
Coronavirus London Eye closure notice. Picture: Getty

The PM added: "We will review the situation each month to see if we can relax any of these measures."

Ahead of Mother's Day, he advised people not to visit their mums if they were in an at risk group - old or with a pre-existing health condition.

He said: "People should think carefully about seeing any elderly person who may be in a vulnerable group, think very carefully about the risk of transmission of the virus and follow the advice.

"Our advice is that elderly people, people with serious underlying health conditions, latter stages of pregnancy, you have to be careful about the transition of the virus and follow the government advice."

Coronavirus Deserted Southbank Landscape
London's Southbank is now deserted. Picture: Getty

