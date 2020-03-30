More than 20,000 retired NHS staff have returned to help fight Coronavirus

30 March 2020, 07:25 | Updated: 30 March 2020, 07:59

Boris Johnson has revealed 20,000 former NHS staff have returned to work.

The Prime Minister has revealed 20,000 former NHS staff have returned to help fight coronavirus.

Boris Johnson, who is currently self isolating in Number 11 after being diagnosed with COVID-19, released a video message on Twitter last night, saying the UK “will get through the crisis together.”

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

In a two-and-a-half minute message, Mr Johnson thanked the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who have returned to the NHS.

He also praised the 750,000 members of the public who have volunteered to help the country through the pandemic, as well as pharmacists for "not only dispensing vital medicines but also, very often, reassurance to the customers they interact with".

Read More: Mum sets up 'genius' indoor cycle studio to keep daughters active while off school

“We are going to do it, we are going to do it together,” he said. 

Adding: "One thing I think the coronavirus crisis has already proved is that there really is such a thing as society.

"We are going to do it, we are going to do it together.”

The video also revealed that the public appears to be obeying the lockdown restrictions as train use is down 95% and bus use down 75%.

The video comes after England's deputy chief medical officer, Dr Jenny Harries, said it could be six months or more before the UK gets back to normal from the pandemic.

At the daily Downing Street briefing on Sunday, Dr Harries said lockdown measures would be lifted gradually and reviewed every three weeks. 

Read More: How often should you clean your keyboard and mouse while working from home?

She said: "We need to keep that lid on and then gradually we will be able to hopefully adjust some of the social distancing measures and gradually get us all back to normal.” 

Before adding: "It would be foolish of us to start something one day and assume it's going to have an impact the next.”

Dr Jenny Harries late warned the public: "We must not then suddenly revert to our normal way of livin,” as this would be "quite dangerous" and could risk a "second peak" of the virus.

Read more: Susanna Reid reveals why she's not home-schooling her children yet, and instead letting them sleep in

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: British F1 teams help to create breathing aid for COVID-19 patients

UK & World

Coronavirus: EasyJet grounds all flights due to COVID-19 pandemic

UK & World

Coronavirus: Oil costs hit 2002 low as markets digest surge in infections

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Alan Halsall revealed the sweet 'McDonalds' he made for his daughter

Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall reveals adorable homemade McDonalds for daughter Sienna

TV & Movies

The mother-of-three posted the funny film on TikTok.

Stacey Solomon shares hilarious TikTok about 'surviving' homeschooling as she drowns in spelling books

Celebrities

Tracy set up an at-home cycle studio using stabilisers and trainers.

Mum sets up 'genius' indoor cycle studio to keep daughters active while off school

Lifestyle

Pet owners are giving their four-legged fur-babies the same names we lavish on our children.

Brits are giving dogs and cats the same names as newborn babies – from Bella to Charlie

Lifestyle

Robbie was finally able to cuddle his kids.

Robbie Williams fights back tears as he reunites with family after three weeks in self-isolation

Celebrities

Joe has vowed to donate all his PE video earnings to the NHS.

Joe Wicks says he's donating 'every single penny' earned from PE videos to 'NHS heroes'

Celebrities