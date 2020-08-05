Aberdeen in lockdown: Has Aberdeen gone back into lockdown and what are the new rules?

5 August 2020, 13:45 | Updated: 5 August 2020, 13:47

Aberdeen has been put back into a strict lockdown
Aberdeen has been put back into a strict lockdown. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Nicola Sturgeon announced today Aberdeen was going back into lockdown following a spike in coronavirus cases.

Aberdeen has gone back into lockdown following 54 new cases of COVID-19 in the area.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the news on Wednesday in a press conference, telling the public the new Government rules will be reviewed in one week.

Pubs, restaurants and shops will have to close in the Aberdeen area from 5pm this evening.

Is Aberdeen going back into lockdown?

Yes, Nicola Sturgeon announced today Aberdeen was going back into more strict lockdown rules.

This decision came after a rise in the number of coronavirus caused fears of a "significant outbreak".

Aberdeen has gone back into lockdown following 54 new cases of COVID-19 in the area
Aberdeen has gone back into lockdown following 54 new cases of COVID-19 in the area. Picture: Getty

What are the new lockdown rules in Aberdeen?

The new restrictions will see people in the affected area banned from travelling more than five miles or visiting other people's homes.

Pubs, restaurants and all other indoor and outdoor hospitality has also been told to close by 5pm.

Pubs and restaurants have been ordered to close
Pubs and restaurants have been ordered to close. Picture: Getty

How long will Aberdeen be in lockdown?

The latest lockdown rules will be in place until next Wednesday, when the numbers will be reviewed.

However, if it is necessary, the area will continue to be under strict lockdown rules for longer.

READ all the latest coronavirus updates here.

