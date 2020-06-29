When are charity shops reopening and what are the new rules on shopping and donating?

29 June 2020, 16:29

When did charity shops reopen?
When did charity shops reopen? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As non-essential shops reopen across the UK, so do charity shops.

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all eased out of lockdown regulations at different times, but as of today, non-essential shops in the UK have reopened for business.

Wales and Scotland were the last to make the step, as they opened their doors again on June 29.

Along with our favourite high street shops, charity shops have also been given the all clear to open.

But with social distancing rules still in place and people ready to drop off donations, how are they working?

READ MORE: Parents will face fines if they don't send kids back to school in September, says the Education Secretary

Charity shops were given the green light to reopen when non-essential stores reopened
Charity shops were given the green light to reopen when non-essential stores reopened. Picture: Getty

When did charity shops reopen?

Charity shops were given the green light to reopen their doors when non-essential shops could reopen.

In England, that was on June 15, in Northern Ireland it was June 12, and for Wales and Scotland it was June 29.

How have charity shops changed and can we still donate?

With people taking time over lockdown to sort out their wardrobes, cupboards and draws, people are eager to donate many items to their local charity shops.

However, due to COVID-19, rules in charity shops have changed.

Stores will face new challenges as donations have to be quarantined for 72 hours before they can go out on the shop floor.

With a surge in people donating clothes and homeware, some charity shops, like Barnardo's, are asking customers to call ahead before dropping off donations.

Of course, people will also be expected to socially distance when they are shopping in charity shops, and managers will be expected to keep a strict cleaning regime.

READ MORE: What are the new pub rules when they reopen on July 4?

