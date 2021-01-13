The 10 areas in England with the highest week-on-week increase in Covid-19 cases

13 January 2021, 07:53

These are the areas in England that saw a rise in Covid-19 cases in the first week of the new year
These are the areas in England that saw a rise in Covid-19 cases in the first week of the new year. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Knowsley, Halton and Liverpool are among the areas in England seeing a rise in cases of the deadly virus.

As a nation-wide lockdown continues for the UK, new data has revealed the areas in England that are seeing the highest week-on-week increase in Covid-19 cases.

While the new strain of coronavirus continues to pose a huge threat, areas such as Knowsley, Halton, Liverpool and Sefton are showing rising numbers in the virus.

Of the 315 areas in England, 222 – equal to 70 per cent – saw a rise in cases across the seven days
The new data, collected from the seven days leading up to January 7, shows that Barking and Dagenham in London continue to have the highest rates of Covid-19 in the whole of England.

These areas of London have seen 3,251 new cases recorded in the seven days to January 7.

Tendring, St Helens and the Isle of Wight are also all showing increasing numbers of cases per 100,000 people.

Barking and Dagenham in London continue to have the highest rates of Covid-19 in the whole of England
Of the 315 areas in England, 222 – equal to 70 per cent – saw a rise in cases across the seven days.

Only 91 areas saw a decrease in cases – equal to 29 per cent.

Of the 315 areas, only two have remained unchanged in their figures.

The Government are reportedly considering tightening lockdown measures
The 10 areas in England with the highest week-on-week increase in Covid-19 cases are:

(Figures are per 100,000 people)

1. Knowsley (up from 537.6 to 1,341.0)

2. Halton (639.8 to 1,227.1)

3. Liverpool (461.2 to 988.5)

4. Sefton (495.3 to 1,018.4)

5. Tendring (764.9 to 1,201.5)

6. St Helens (371.0 to 797.4)

7. Isle of Wight (707.5 to 1,108.1)

8. Wirral (560.8 to 921.3)

9. Worcester (400.1 to 746.9)

10. Bournemouth Christchurch & Poole (503.1 to 844.9)

