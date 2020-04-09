Boots to close 60 branches next week and move pharmacists to busier stores

Boots stores are closing across the country. Picture: PA Images

Which Boots stores are closing in the UK due to coronavirus? See the full list below...

Boots will be temporarily closing dozens of its branches in an effort to deploy staff to where they're most needed.

Despite providing an essential service of medicines, prescriptions and toiletries, the health store says it's made the decision due to a lack of footfall in some stores, particularly those in airports, train stations, and city centres.

A statement by a spokesman from Boots revealed: "We need to make sure that we have enough colleagues playing their vital role where it’s currently most needed and that we can send home those colleagues who are working in stores that are not busy.

“To achieve this, we are temporarily closing a small number of stores that are very quiet at this time.”

Boots stores in London will be closed first. Picture: PA Images

The first wave of stores - which are all in London - are set to shut down on Easter Friday, April 10.

There will then be a second wave of closures across the country which will close by Wednesday, 15 April, while pharmacists will be moved to busier nearby Boots shops.

Boots has more than 2,400 stores across the country, and while some other staff will also be deployed, other staff could be sent home.

See the full list of Boots stores closing below:

London stores that will close on Friday 10th April 2020:

London Stratford City

Covent Garden Long Acre

London WhiteCty SC Ariel

London 193 Oxford St

London Piccadilly

London 508-520 Oxford St

London 16 Tottenhm Ct Rd

London 100 Oxford Street

London Canary Whf Jubile

London Moorgate Hghst

London Cannon Street

London 302 Regent St

London Monument

London Fenchurch Street

London Farringdon Road

London Strand temp store

London Paternoster Sq

London New Bridge St

London Canary Whf Cbt Sq

London Houndsditch

London 211Tottenhm Ct Rd

London High Holborn

London Victoria Crdnl Pl

London One New Change SC

London Liverpool St Stn

Nationwide Boots stores that will close from Wednesday 15th April 2020:

Manchester Trafford Ctr

Leeds Trinity

Gateshead Metro Centre

Edinburgh 101Princes St

Liverpool Clayton Sq Sc

Dartford Bluewater Park

Bristol Cribbs Causeway

London Charing Cross Stn

London Victoria Place

London Kings Cross Stn

Lond Kings Cross Station

Birm New Street Stn

Liverpool Lime St Stn

Newcastle Central Stn

Reading Station Ovr Brdg

Edinburgh Waverly St Stn

London Marylebone Stn

London Bridge Station

Newcastle Airport AS

Glasgow Airport AS

Birm Airport BS

Leeds Bradford AS

Aberdeen Airport Airs Dp

Heathrow T2 BS arrivals

Heathrow T3 AS

Heathrow T3 BS depart

Heathrow T4 BS arrivals

Heathrow T4 AS

Gatwick South AS lower

Newry Buttercrane Sc

Caerphilly Castle Court

Ballymena Fairhill Sc

Stockport Peel Sc

Newry The Quays Sc

Belfast Great Nrthn Mall

This comes after Boots warned Brits could be banned from entering its stores to browse and purchase non-essential goods.

In some stores, the high street store has already started blocking off areas to allow it to prioritise the sale of essential items such as medicines.

But the company said customers may have to declare what they want before entering some branches.

Customers can find their nearest ones by visiting Boots.com.

