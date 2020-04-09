Boots to close 60 branches next week and move pharmacists to busier stores

On Air Now
9 April 2020, 08:14
Which Boots stores are closing in the UK due to coronavirus? See the full list below...
Boots will be temporarily closing dozens of its branches in an effort to deploy staff to where they're most needed.
Despite providing an essential service of medicines, prescriptions and toiletries, the health store says it's made the decision due to a lack of footfall in some stores, particularly those in airports, train stations, and city centres.
A statement by a spokesman from Boots revealed: "We need to make sure that we have enough colleagues playing their vital role where it’s currently most needed and that we can send home those colleagues who are working in stores that are not busy.
“To achieve this, we are temporarily closing a small number of stores that are very quiet at this time.”
The first wave of stores - which are all in London - are set to shut down on Easter Friday, April 10.
There will then be a second wave of closures across the country which will close by Wednesday, 15 April, while pharmacists will be moved to busier nearby Boots shops.
Boots has more than 2,400 stores across the country, and while some other staff will also be deployed, other staff could be sent home.
London stores that will close on Friday 10th April 2020:
London Stratford City
Covent Garden Long Acre
London WhiteCty SC Ariel
London 193 Oxford St
London Piccadilly
London 508-520 Oxford St
London 16 Tottenhm Ct Rd
London 100 Oxford Street
London Canary Whf Jubile
London Moorgate Hghst
London Cannon Street
London 302 Regent St
London Monument
London Fenchurch Street
London Farringdon Road
London Strand temp store
London Paternoster Sq
London New Bridge St
London Canary Whf Cbt Sq
London Houndsditch
London 211Tottenhm Ct Rd
London High Holborn
London Victoria Crdnl Pl
London One New Change SC
London Liverpool St Stn
Nationwide Boots stores that will close from Wednesday 15th April 2020:
Manchester Trafford Ctr
Leeds Trinity
Gateshead Metro Centre
Edinburgh 101Princes St
Liverpool Clayton Sq Sc
Dartford Bluewater Park
Bristol Cribbs Causeway
London Charing Cross Stn
London Victoria Place
London Kings Cross Stn
Lond Kings Cross Station
Birm New Street Stn
Liverpool Lime St Stn
Newcastle Central Stn
Reading Station Ovr Brdg
Edinburgh Waverly St Stn
London Marylebone Stn
London Bridge Station
Newcastle Airport AS
Glasgow Airport AS
Birm Airport BS
Leeds Bradford AS
Aberdeen Airport Airs Dp
Heathrow T2 BS arrivals
Heathrow T3 AS
Heathrow T3 BS depart
Heathrow T4 BS arrivals
Heathrow T4 AS
Gatwick South AS lower
Newry Buttercrane Sc
Caerphilly Castle Court
Ballymena Fairhill Sc
Stockport Peel Sc
Newry The Quays Sc
Belfast Great Nrthn Mall
This comes after Boots warned Brits could be banned from entering its stores to browse and purchase non-essential goods.
In some stores, the high street store has already started blocking off areas to allow it to prioritise the sale of essential items such as medicines.
But the company said customers may have to declare what they want before entering some branches.
Customers can find their nearest ones by visiting Boots.com.
