Boris Johnson announces England will enter third lockdown from tonight

Boris Johnson has put the whole of England under lockdown restrictions. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

England will be joining Scotland as it enters into another lockdown from midnight tonight.

Boris Johnson has announced England will be returning to lockdown measures from tonight.

The Prime Minister made an announcement from Downing Street this evening, confirming the stricter measures for the entire country.

Addressing the nation, Mr Johnson said: "It's clear we need to do more together", before adding: "In England, we must go into a national lockdown".

Cases of COVID-19 have been soaring across the UK. Picture: Downing Street

Although most areas of England are already in tier 4, from midnight tonight pubs, restaurants, bars and non-essential shops will be ordered to close across the country.

Boris also confirmed that Primary and Secondary schools will be closing across England for most students from tomorrow.

He told the public they should only be leaving the house to shop for essentials, for exercise, for medical help or for work – if you cannot work from home.

All non-essential shops will be ordered to close. Picture: Getty

Cases or coronavirus in the UK have been soaring since late December due to a new strain of the disease.

Over the weekend, the UK recorded over 50,000 new coronavirus cases of COVID.

Earlier today, Nicola Sturgeon announced Scotland will be heading into lockdown from tonight.

Schools will remain closed to most students until early February, she also confirmed.

Household mixing has been banned across England. Picture: Getty

Ms Sturgeon said earlier today in her announcement: "It is no exaggeration to say that I am more concerned about the situation we face now than I have been at any time since March last year.

"It is essential that we further limit interaction between different households to stem the spread and bring the situation back under control, while we vaccinate more people."

She added: "In short, we must return for a period to a situation much closer to the lockdown of last March."