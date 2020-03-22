Boris Johnson sends sweet letter to little girl who cancelled 7th birthday over coronavirus

Boris Johnson told Josephine 'we have all got to do our bit'. Picture: Getty / Twitter / Boris Johnson

The Prime Minister reached out to Josephine after she told him she had postponed her party because she wants 'everybody to be OK'.

Boris Johnson has written a heartwarming handwritten letter to a seven-year-old girl who cancelled her birthday party amid coronavirus fears.

The Prime Minister sent the official note to Josephine from Stubbington, Hampshire, wishing her well and thanking her for playing a crucial part in slowing the spread of the killer Covid-19 bug.

His kind words came after she wrote to Downing Street to reveal she had postponed her party and instead stayed at home with her family to protect those in vulnerable health positions.

The handwritten note was written on official Downing Street paper. Picture: Twitter / Boris Johnson

In the message penned by the birthday girl, she wrote: "Dear Prime Minister, I want to let you know it is my birthday today but I am staying at home because you asked us to.

"I think mummy and daddy might have to cancel my party but I don't mind because I want everybody to be OK.

"Please keep working hard to keep us all well. Are you remembering to wash your hands?

"Lots of love, Josephine, aged 7 (today,)" alongside a drawing of a love heart and a sensible reminder to keep washing his hands.

The seven-year-old begged the Prime Minister to 'keep working hard'. Picture: Twitter / Boris Johnson

The adorable message reached Boris at his Number 10 Downing Street address and within days he had taken the time to personally reply.

The PM wrote on 21st March 2020: "Dear Josephine, Happy Birthday! I am glad to hear you are staying at home though I am sorry to hear about your party.

"We have all got to do our bit to protect the NHS and save lives, and that is exactly what you are doing, so well done!

"You are setting a great example.

"We are working round the clock to keep people safe, and if we work together we can send coronavirus packing.

"And once we have done that you can DEFINITELY have a party with your friends!"

Boris Johnson thanked Josephine for setting a good example. Picture: Getty

He continued: "In answer to your question – I’m regularly washing my hands with soap and water for 20 seconds: the time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice!"

Following the exchange, Boris tweeted both letters alongside the caption: "Josephine sets a great example to us all by postponing her birthday party until we have sent coronavirus packing.

"Together we can beat this. In the meantime let’s all wish her happy birthday (twice) whilst washing our hands #BelikeJosephine #StayHomeSaveLives."

The Prime Minister has urged Brits to make a "heroic and collective national effort" to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Earlier this week he warned the public we were only two or three weeks behind Italy and needed "act together" to help contain coronavirus.