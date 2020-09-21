Boris Johnson to consider scrapping ‘rule of six’ on Christmas Day

Christmas Day could be back on the cards. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Families and friends may be able to celebrate Christmas Day together after all.

As the 'rule of six' was introduced earlier this month, the public started to fear for their Christmas plans.

With the holiday season just around the corner, it is anyone's guess what state of lockdown the UK will be in when it comes to December 25.

However, new reports reveal that Prime Minister Boris Johnson could consider lifting the 'rule of six' for Christmas Day so friends and families can be together.

According to reports, Boris Johnson could scrap the 'rule of six' for Christmas Day. Picture: Getty

According to The Sun, the Prime Minister is considering scrapping the 'rule of six' on Christmas Day as a "sweetener" when announcing new restrictions.

An insider told the publication this weekend: "The PM is anxious to avoid being portrayed as Scrooge.

“He’s fully aware that millions of people are making big sacrifices to defeat this virus and is considering ways to allow them to experience the joy of Christmas for at last part of the holiday season.”

It is still unknown where the UK will be come the festive period. Picture: Getty

If the rule lifting does come into place for the festive day, the fines currently in place could be ditched.

At the moment, people caught breaking the rules of six could face a £100 fine, while repeat offenders are facing up to £3,200.

