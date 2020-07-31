Breaking News

Boris Johnson announces shock extension on further lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise in UK

The PM has put the breaks on any easing of lockdown. Picture: PA

A number of restrictions were due to lift tomorrow on August 1 but they are now being held back.

The Prime Minster has announced that a number of restrictions that were due to lift tomorrow will now be extended for a further two weeks in order to try and control coronavirus.

On August 1, people in England were expecting salons to start offering face treatments, ice rinks and bowling alleys to open, casino's to start opening again and much more, but they won't now for a short while.

Bowling alleys won't be able to open tomorrow. Picture: Getty

Boris Johnson spoke today and revealed in a shock statement that he "won't stand by and allow the virus to cause more pain and heartache in this country".

This comes after he revealed that there has been a 63 per cent rise in infections in the past two weeks.

Many Brits previously expressed concern that the country was easing lockdown at a rapid rate, with pubs and restaurants packed out and everyone heading back to the gym.

Despite the introduction of face coverings in shops and on public transport, it seems like the rate hasn't been falling as expected as many professionals are worries about a second wave.

Boris has put the breaks on easing lockdown in a bit to prevent the spread of the virus, and announced today that most of the measures which were to be lifted tomorrow would now be put on ice for two weeks.

Salons still won't be able to allow face treatments. Picture: Getty

He revealed that the new ONS figures displayed a whopping 4,900 new cases every day, which is up 63% from the 3,000 per day figure on July 14.

These numbers signal the "first rise since the end of May", which is worrying.

Johnson explained the "warning light" had seen an increase on 3,000 new cases everyday on July 14 and 2,000 new cases at the end of June.

Speaking from Downing Street today, the PM said Brits needed to remain vigilant, saying: "With those numbers creeping up, our assessment is that we should now squeeze that brake pedal in order to keep the virus under control.

"We must keep our focus and we can't be complacent."

As well as this, the PM waned that people shouldn't be meeting up in large groups otherwise the ability to visit household might be pulled back: "Unless people follow the rules and behave safely, we may need to go further."

The warning comes after Brits were told not to socialise with anyone in their households during the strict lockdown months in April.

It wasn't until the end of March that the government confirmed fhouseholds could meet in an outdoor space in a group of up to six people.

The Prime Minister also warned that there would be a "greater police presence" to ensure face coverings were being worn when required.

As part of the dramatic halt, the reopening of leisure centres including skating rinks, casinos and bowling alleys has now been pushed back along with small wedding receptions.

Socially-distanced theatres and music venues had also been expected to open but this was also put on hold until at least August 15 while Brits will now have to wear a face mask in cinemas.

Sports fans will also not be allowed to return to live events.

Johnson added: "I know that the steps we are taking will be a real blow to many people, to everyone whose wedding plans have been disrupted or who cannot now celebrate Eid in the way that they would wish.

"And I'm really, really sorry about that but we cannot simply take the risk."