What time is Boris Johnson's speech announcing the winter Covid plan?

Boris Johnson will address the nation tomorrow to unveil the winter covid plans. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Boris Johnson will outline the Government's plans for dealing with the coronavirus virus throughout the winter months, but when and what time with the details be revealed?

Boris Johnson will address the nation on Tuesday 14 September from Downing Street to unveil the Government's winter Covid plan.

The Prime Minister is expected to address a number of things, including the Government repealing powers from the Coronavirus Act, as well as plans for a third vaccine jab roll-out.

Mr Johnson is also expected to clear up plans around vaccine passports as well as concerns around further lockdowns.

What time is Boris Johnson's speech?

Boris Johnson will outline Government plans going forward from Downing Street this Tuesday.

No time has been confirmed yet, but the PM usually addresses the House of Commons in the early afternoon, before a press conference at 5:00pm.

More information on the time to follow.

The PM will announce plan tomorrow from Downing Street. Picture: Getty

What can we expect from the speech?

Repealing the Coronavirus Act

Boris Johnson is expected to be repealing large parts of the Coronavirus Act in tomorrow's speech.

In other words, the Government will be giving up the power to close down the economy, impose restrictions on events and gatherings, close schools and to detain infectious people.

Last week, Mr Johnson explained: "Thanks to the efforts of the public, the NHS and our phenomenal vaccination programme, we reached step four in our roadmap and life has returned to a sense of normality.

“These extraordinary times required necessary but intrusive measures. But I’m determined to get rid of any powers we no longer need because of our vaccine defences. I will set out the next phase in our Covid response shortly.”

However, the Government have stated that legal requirements will remain in place for someone to isolate if they test positive, to "protect the most vulnerable".

Third jab roll-out

In a bid to protect lives, reduce the strain on the NHS and avoid any further lockdowns, third doses of the vaccine are set to be rolled out.

This is according to The Sun, who report that the top-up jab will be offered to the most elderly and vulnerable first, in the the same way the first vaccine was, before then being offered to younger people.

Vaccine Passports

The Government's approach towards vaccine passports has not been clear, with many mixed messages over whether they will come into place.

Most recently, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said they would be kept under review, but that vaccine passports were not an opinion at the moment.

He said: "What I can say is that we’ve looked at it properly and whilst we should keep it in reserve as a potential option, I’m pleased to say that we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports.”

The Government have also outlined that vaccines will be their "first line of defence" going forward, with a statement on their site explaining: "Vaccines will continue to be our first line of defence over the autumn and winter months supported by new treatments, testing, and a world leading variant surveillance system."

Christmas

Following 18 months of restrictions and lockdown – which ran through the festive period last year – people are eager to know what to expect from Christmas this year.

While nothing has been confirmed, and we wait to hear what Mr Johnson will say on the matter, the Health Secretary has reassured the public another lockdown is not on the cards.

He said: “Of course we get Christmas. I’m not anticipating any more lockdowns. I just don’t see how we get to another lockdown.”

