Charity shop opening dates revealed as major stores plan to reopen doors next month

Charity shops will begin a phased reopening next month. Picture: PA

When will charity shops reopen in the UK? Many stores including Cancer Research UK, Marie Curie, Shelter and Oxfam are planning to open in June.

Many charity shops will reopen next month as part of the next phase of lockdown that will see non-essential shops be allowed to start trading again.

Retailers including Cancer Research UK, Marie Curie, Shelter, Oxfam, Age UK, and British Red Cross - which amounts to around 2,200 shops - all have plans in motion to start reopening safely.

Some stores have urged Brits to hang on to donations until then.

Julie Byard, director of trading at Cancer Research UK, said, according to The Sun: "We rely on the generosity of the public to fund our lifesaving research so we’re grateful for all donations and to everyone who volunteers and shops with us.

“We’re anticipating a phased reopening of our shops commencing the week of June 29, with variations across the devolved nations.”

She also added that they were planning measures to allow them to reopen safely, which include: contactless payment, hand sanitiser stations, cough guards, and face coverings for staff.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said that their shops were vital to funding their services, adding: "As a result, we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to get our shops ready to re-open, and back to the business of supporting people without a safe place to call home.

Charity shops were closed when the UK was put into lockdown. Picture: PA

"So, in line with government guidelines, we will begin gradually re-opening Shelter shops from mid-June, while keeping the safety of our staff, volunteers and customers top of mind."

Marie Curie will begin a phased reopening from 15 June, with their retail director Jacqui Woolley saying: "Our shops provide a vital income for the charity and the coronavirus has had, and continues to have, a devastating effect on our fundraising – income upon which we rely on to be able to provide vital care for dying people and their loved ones.

"When our shops re-open, we will need people's pre-loved items more than ever to ensure our shops are stocked."

