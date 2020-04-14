Christ the Redeemer statue lit up in doctor's uniform to honour health workers across the world fighting coronavirus

Brazilian city Rio de Janeiro took their opportunity to thank healthcare workers all around the world by lighting up their famous Christ the Redeemer statue. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Rio de Janeiro's famous Christ the Redeemer statue over looking the city paid tribute to the frontline workers on Easter Sunday.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to claim more lives across the world, countries have been paying tribute to the brave health workers in different ways.

Across the UK, people are hanging rainbows on their windows and stepping outside to clap for the NHS every Thursday as a way of saying thank you.

This weekend, Brazilian city Rio de Janeiro took their opportunity to thank healthcare workers all around the world by lighting up their famous Christ the Redeemer statue which overlooks the city.

Christ the Redeemer was lit up to wear a doctors uniform as the words 'thank-you' and 'hope' were spelled over the clothing. Picture: Getty

On Sunday night, the 38 meter high statue Christ the Redeemer was illuminated wearing a doctors uniform.

The light show also spelled the words 'thank you' written in different languages across the bottom of the monument.

Healthcare workers putting on their face masks to fight COVID-19 were also projected onto the statue. Picture: Getty

Christ the Redeemer then lit up with different flags around the world with the word 'hope' written across it.

People across the world have been left amazed by the gesture, with one commenting on Twitter: "This was so beautiful!"

The 38 meter tall statue said the words 'thank-you' in multiple languages. Picture: Getty

Another said: "Amazing sign of hope!", while a third added: "So unbelievably BEAUTIFUL!"

