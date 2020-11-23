Boris Johnson set to announce families can meet this Christmas in 'festive bubbles'

23 November 2020, 07:18 | Updated: 23 November 2020, 08:44

The Prime Minister is set to announce plans for the Christmas period
The Prime Minister is set to announce plans for the Christmas period. Picture: Getty/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Prime Minister will set out the COVID Christmas rules this evening in a highly anticipated press conference.

Families are set to be told today they can meet up for Christmas, as long as they are in 'festive bubbles', The Sun reports.

The Prime Minister will address the nation later on today to explain the COVID Christmas rules and regulations, and what will happen after lockdown ends on December 2.

READ MORE: Dr Hilary claims it's too early for a Christmas lockdown decision

Boris Johnson will address the nation this evening
Boris Johnson will address the nation this evening. Picture: PA

According to publication, Boris Johnson summoned his Cabinet on Sunday night to finalise new measures for England following lockdown.

It was also confirmed over the weekend that England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales had come together for a joint plan for the Christmas period.

It has been reported that a limited number of households will be able to meet for Christmas, but that number is yet to be confirmed.

Family are set to be given the all clear to spend Christmas together
Family are set to be given the all clear to spend Christmas together. Picture: Getty

These mixed households will form a 'festive bubble', which will allow them to enjoy a number of days over Christmas together.

The Sun also report that when lockdown ends, all high street shops will be allowed to reopen, no matter what tier they are in.

A 'festive bubble' system should allow families to spend a number of days together over the Christmas period
A 'festive bubble' system should allow families to spend a number of days together over the Christmas period. Picture: Getty

Following lockdown, which ends December 2, England are believed to be returning to the three tier system that was in place before.

Officials are said to be announcing which tier each area is in on Thursday, November 26.

READ NOW: What time is Boris Johnson speaking today?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson will address the nation today

What time is Boris Johnson speaking today? Prime Minister to make announcement today

Man, 36, admits to 96 charges of child sex abuse

UK & World

Duchess of Cambridge stresses importance of family during 'hugely challenging' year

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Shane Richie has opened up about his money struggles

I’m a Celeb’s Shane Richie reveals EastEnders saved him from bankruptcy after he 'lost everything'

TV & Movies

Ant and Dec addressed recent I'm A Celeb criticism

I'm A Celebrity’s Ant and Dec respond to viewer backlash over Saturday's episode

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby's jumper is from Zara

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink jumper and leather skirt

Celebrities

Hotels could be allowed to reopen

Will hotels open in England after lockdown?

Royal Mint have unveiled the Piglet coin

Royal Mint unveil Piglet coin in Winnie the Pooh series

Lifestyle