Contactless card limit to rise to £45 next week to help limit physical contact in shops

24 March 2020, 10:52

You will soon be able to use your contactless card for transactions up to £45
You will soon be able to use your contactless card for transactions up to £45. Picture: Getty

The contactless card limit will rise by £15 next week to help limit the amount of cash used in shops.

The limit on contactless cards will rise to £45 from £30 next week, to help limit the amount of physical contact between people in shops.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

From Wednesday 1 April, shoppers in the UK should be able to purchase goods up to the value of £45 with just a tap of their contactless card.

This means that you will be able to shop in places like supermarkets, pharmacies and other shops unaffected by the lockdown without having to touch cash or the card reader.

Contactless will be able to be used in essential shops unaffected by the lockdown
Contactless will be able to be used in essential shops unaffected by the lockdown. Picture: Getty

However, some shops may take a bit longer to implement the policy, due to the fact that places like supermarkets are working at peak capacity.

The changes were announced today by the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

Andre Cregan, head of payments policy for the BRC, said: "The last contactless limit increase to £30 took two years to implement but, given the extraordinary circumstances we face today, this new £45 limit will be rolled-out from next week.

The new limit was introduced to minimise physical contact in shops
The new limit was introduced to minimise physical contact in shops. Picture: Getty

"Some shops will take longer to make the necessary changes, given the strain they’re under. In the meantime, most customers can continue to make contactless payments for higher amounts using their smart phone."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday announced that the UK will go into a three-week lockdown period, and all non-essential shops will be closed.

