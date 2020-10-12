What is the COVID traffic light system?

What is the Government's traffic light system? Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

Boris Johnson is expected to announce a new traffic light system today.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be making a speech today as he updates the nation on the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Among other things, he is expected to be announcing a new traffic light system, which will help people understand the lockdown rules in areas across England.

But what is the traffic light system, and what does each tier mean?

Boris Johnson is expected to announce the new system today. Picture: PA

The traffic light system is said to be being bought into place to help people understand where their local area stands with lockdown measures.

While nothing has been confirmed, and we'll have to wait to hear from Boris the details, it is thought there will be three tiers to the system.

Tier 1, 2 and 3 will reflect the severity of the infection rate in the area.

Tier 1 represents where most of the UK is at the moment, which includes a 10pm curfew and the rule of six being in place.

Tier 2 would be the next level up, and would refer to places with tighter restrictions such as limits to households mixing.

Tier 3 and the highest level would be for the areas with the highest infection rates, and where very serious lockdown measures are in place, similar to those we saw introduced back in March.

This could include bars and pubs shutting, along with non-essential shops.

