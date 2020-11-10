Are dentists still open during second lockdown?

Are dentists still open during second lockdown? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

What are the new rules regarding dentists during England's second lockdown?

England entered a four-week lockdown on November 5, with the regulations expected to end on 2 December.

While schools and universities have been kept open, pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops have been ordered to close.

But what about dentists, have they closed again like they did in first lockdown?

Private practices will be remaining open during second lockdown. Picture: Getty

Unlike the first lockdown, dentists have been allowed to stay open for regular appointments this time around.

The British Association of Private Dentistry revealed last week that private practices will be remaining open as it is "safe and essential" to attend the dentist.

Of course, there are still strict social distancing rules in place in order to keep staff and patients safe.

According to the General Dental Council, the rules include markers on the floors to encourage social distancing, perspex shields and regular screening for staff.

There should also be sanitation stations in and around the dentists for patients and staff to use as well as sufficient PPE for the dentists.

Orthodontists are also allowed to remain open during the winter lockdown.

