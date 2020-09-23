Drivers told to only stop at petrol stations and services 'if you really need to' in new COVID-19 guidelines

The new guidelines have been introduced in a bid to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The new advice for motorists has been updated following the announcement of stricter lockdown measures from Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week.

Drivers have been told to only stop at petrol stations and services 'if you really need to' in guidelines updated today.

This change to the road advise comes a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tighter lockdown rules for England, which included a 10PM curfew and higher fines for rule-breakers.

The latest advice for drivers is to only stop at petrol stations or service stations to top up on fuel or use their toilet or shop services "if you need to".

This has been introduced in a bid to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson says we 'must take action now' or risk second national lockdown

Drivers have been told to only stop at petrol stations and services 'if you really need to'. Picture: Getty

The guidelines read: "Only stop at petrol stations or motorway service stations if you really need to.

"If you have to stop, try to make sure you are social distancing.

"Always wash your hands before and after you travel."

Boris Johnson announced new lockdown measures this week. Picture: ITV

They add that face masks should also be worn at all times while at petrol stations and services.

The guidelines also encourage people to not travel in the same vehicle as someone they do not live with, or someone outside their bubble.

The guidelines also encourage people to not travel in the same vehicle as someone they do not live with. Picture: Getty

This comes after Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Tuesday evening as he told the public we "must take action now" or risk a second national lockdown.

He said in the announcement: "If we were forced into a new national lockdown, that would threaten not just jobs and livelihoods, but renewed loneliness."

The Prime Minister added: "We must do all we can do avoid going down that road again, but if people don't follow the rules we set out, then we must reserve the right to go further, we must take action now."

READ NOW: Full list of places closing at 10PM from Thursday, from pubs to casinos