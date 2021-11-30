Face masks must be worn at hairdressers and nail salons in England from today

By Naomi Bartram

People in England must wear face masks at hairdressers and nail salons from today or face a fine.

Masks in hairdressers and nail salons have now become mandatory again in England.

Face coverings are also compulsory on public transport and in shops, as well as banks and post offices.

Masks are not required in the hospitality sector, so you won’t have to wear one when going to restaurants and pubs, or during theatre shows, concerts and in cinemas.

Those who fail to follow the laws may be hit with huge fines, unless they are medically exempt or children under the age 11.

Penalties of £200 will be handed to rule breakers, but repeat offenders will see their fines doubled each time up to a maximum of £6,400.

The new rules have come into place after cases of the Omicron variant have been found in the UK.

The Government is also advising people to wear masks in any crowded indoor spaces.

Teachers and pupils in Year 7 and above are now being ‘strongly advised’ to wear masks in communal areas outside classrooms.

In travel news, PCR tests will also be required of anyone returning from abroad, while a 10-day quarantine is being introduced for everyone arriving from a red list country.

Close contacts of people who have tested positive for the Omicron variant are also being ordered to isolate for 10 days even if they have been vaccinated.

People are also being advised to take lateral flow tests before socialising in large groups.

Similar rules are already in place in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

The first two confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the UK were confirmed on Saturday and were found in Nottingham and Essex.

A third case was found in London this week, while six other infections were confirmed in Scotland.

This comes after those in England were allowed to go mask-free on July 19 this year during ‘Freedom Day’ which saw an end to all restrictions.