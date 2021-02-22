What are the four steps of easing lockdown?

Boris Johnson has announced a four-step plan out of lockdown. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Boris Johnson has announced a four-step plan out of lockdown which will start in March and continue until June.

Boris Johnson announced today in the House of Commons the Government's roadmap plans out of lockdown in England.

The Prime Minister announced steps to ease lockdown will begin with schools, which will reopen on March 8.

He also set out a timeline of when pubs, restaurants, gyms, salons and hairdressers will be reopening in the four-step plan.

Step 1: From March 8, 2021

All schools to reopen

Outdoor school sports and activities allowed to resume

People allowed outdoors recreationally on a one-plus-one basis

Care home residents permitted one regular visitor and will be able to hold hands

Funerals to allow up to 30 people and weddings will allow 6

From March 29, 2021

Up to six people from two households allowed in outdoor spaces

Outdoor sports facilities to reopen (eg Tennis, Basketball courts)

Organised adult or children's sports activities can return

Outdoor child and parent groups can return (up to 15 parents)

Step 2: After five weeks of Step 1, NO earlier than April 12, 2021

Non-essential retail to open

Outdoor hospitality can reopen

Gyms and indoor leisure open for individual use

Hairdressers and personal care services can reopen

Outdoor attractions such as zoos, drive-thru cinemas and theme parks can reopen.

Funeral wakes, weddings and receptions can have up to 15 people

Step 3: After five weeks of Step 2, NO earlier than May 17, 2021

Indoor hospitality, with no requirement for a substantial meal to be served alongside alcoholic drinks, and no curfew. The requirement to order, eat and drink while seated (‘table service’) will remain

30 person limit outdoors - rule of six will apply indoors (subject to conditions)

International travel may be allowed (subject to conditions)

Remaining outdoor entertainment, such as outdoor theatres and cinemas can open

Indoor entertainment, such as museums, cinemas and children’s play area can open

Remaining accommodation, such as hotels, hostels and B&Bs will be allowed to operate

Adult indoor group sports and exercise classes

Some large events, including conferences, theatre and concert performances and sports events

Significant life events allowed up to 30 people

Step 4: After at least five weeks of Step 3, NO earlier than June 21, 2021