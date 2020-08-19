Full list of countries exempt from UK two-week travel quarantine rule
19 August 2020, 11:25 | Updated: 19 August 2020, 11:27
As countries are removed from the 'quarantine-free' travel list, here are the countries exempt from the rule.
Last week, France was removed from the UK government's 'quarantine-free' travel list.
Brits returning from country now have to self-isolate for two weeks on arrival, after it saw a spike of coronavirus cases.
France joined a number of others removed from the list, including Spain and Luxemberg, but there are still many countries you can travel to without having to quarantine on arrival.
The full list of countries you can travel to without having to quaratine (at the time of writing) are below, as reported by the Telegraph.
**The following countries are on the quarantine-free list, as of 19 August, and may be subject to change**
Countries exempt from quarantine rule:
Germany
New Zealand
Antigua and Barbuda
Greece
Norway
Aruba
Greenland
Poland
Australia
Grenada
Réunion
Austria
Guadeloupe
San Marino
Hong Kong
Serbia
Barbados
Hungary
Seychelles
Iceland
South Korea
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
Italy
Croatia
Jamaica
St Barthélemy
Curaçao
Japan
St Kitts and Nevis
Cyprus
Liechtenstein
St Lucia
Czech Republic
Lithuania
St Pierre and Miquelon
Denmark
Switzerland
Dominica
Macau
Taiwan
Faroe Islands
Trinidad and Tobago
Fiji
Mauritius
Turkey
Finland
Vatican City
Vietnam
French Polynesia
New Caledonia
Slovenia
Slovakia
Latvia
Estonia
St Vincent and the Grenadines
Brunei
Malaysia
Will more countries be removed from the quarantine-free list?
The government has warned, however, that countries can be removed at any time.
In July, soon after Spain was removed, Travel Secretary Dominic Raab said: ‘I’m not going to tell people what they should and shouldn’t do; they should follow the advice.
He added: "I’m going to be staying at home this summer."
Speaking on Sky News, he continued: "As we’ve found with Spain, we can’t give a guarantee.
"All we can say is we’ve got this Joint Biosecurity Centre, we monitor the risk in real time, we take decisive swift action and so there is an element of uncertainty this summer if people go abroad."
