Full list of countries exempt from UK two-week travel quarantine rule

What countries are exempt from the quarantine rule? (stock images). Picture: Getty

As countries are removed from the 'quarantine-free' travel list, here are the countries exempt from the rule.

Last week, France was removed from the UK government's 'quarantine-free' travel list.

Brits returning from country now have to self-isolate for two weeks on arrival, after it saw a spike of coronavirus cases.

France joined a number of others removed from the list, including Spain and Luxemberg, but there are still many countries you can travel to without having to quarantine on arrival.

The full list of countries you can travel to without having to quaratine (at the time of writing) are below, as reported by the Telegraph.

**The following countries are on the quarantine-free list, as of 19 August, and may be subject to change**

Croatia is currently on the quarantine-free list (stock image). Picture: Getty

Countries exempt from quarantine rule:

Germany

New Zealand

Antigua and Barbuda

Greece

Norway

Aruba

Greenland

Poland

Australia

Grenada

Réunion

Austria

Guadeloupe

San Marino

Hong Kong

Serbia

Barbados

Hungary

Seychelles

Iceland

South Korea

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

Italy

Croatia

Jamaica

St Barthélemy

Curaçao

Japan

St Kitts and Nevis

Cyprus

Liechtenstein

St Lucia

Czech Republic

Lithuania

St Pierre and Miquelon

Denmark

Switzerland

Dominica

Macau

Taiwan

Faroe Islands

Trinidad and Tobago

Fiji

Mauritius

Turkey

Finland

Vatican City

Vietnam

French Polynesia

New Caledonia

Slovenia

Slovakia

Latvia

Estonia

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Brunei

Malaysia

Will more countries be removed from the quarantine-free list?

The government has warned, however, that countries can be removed at any time.

In July, soon after Spain was removed, Travel Secretary Dominic Raab said: ‘I’m not going to tell people what they should and shouldn’t do; they should follow the advice.

He added: "I’m going to be staying at home this summer."

Speaking on Sky News, he continued: "As we’ve found with Spain, we can’t give a guarantee.

"All we can say is we’ve got this Joint Biosecurity Centre, we monitor the risk in real time, we take decisive swift action and so there is an element of uncertainty this summer if people go abroad."



