Full list of places you must wear face masks in the UK from today

By Alice Dear

Here's where you are required to wear a face covering from September 24 across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement on tighter lockdown measure earlier this week, rules on face coverings across England and the rest of the UK have changed slightly.

In an announcement to the House of Commons this week, the Prime Minister said the changes were being put into place in a bid to stop the surge of COVID-19 cases.

The news rules come into place in England from September 24.

Most of the UK have followed suit, but to make it clear, we have listed everywhere you are required to wear a face covering from today in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland according to the GOV websites:

England:

- Public transport (aeroplanes, trains, trams and buses)

- Taxis and private hire vehicles

- Transport hubs (airports, rail and tram stations and terminals, maritime ports and terminals, bus and coach stations and terminals)

- Shops and supermarkets (places which offer goods or services for retail sale or hire)

- Shopping centres (malls and indoor markets)

- Auction houses

- Premises providing hospitality (bars, pubs, restaurants, cafes), except when seated at a table to eat or drink from 24 September

- Post offices, banks, building societies, high-street solicitors and accountants, credit unions, short-term loan providers, savings clubs and money service businesses

- Premises providing personal care and beauty treatments (hair salons, barbers, nail salons, massage centres, tattoo and piercing parlours)

- Premises providing veterinary services

visitor attractions and entertainment venues (museums, galleries, cinemas, theatres, concert halls, cultural and heritage sites, aquariums, indoor zoos and visitor farms, bingo halls, amusement arcades, adventure activity centres, indoor sports stadiums, funfairs, theme parks, casinos, skating rinks, bowling alleys, indoor play areas including soft-play areas)

- Libraries and public reading rooms

- Places of worship

- Funeral service providers (funeral homes, crematoria and burial ground chapels)

- Community centres, youth centres and social clubs

- Exhibition halls and conference centres

- Public areas in hotels and hostels

- Storage and distribution facilities

Find all the rules for England here.

Northern Ireland:

- Shops and shopping centres

- Any other indoor place where goods or services are available to buy or rent (including takeaway businesses)

- Pubs, restaurants and cafes (you may remove your face covering while eating and drinking when seated at establishment)

Find all the rules for Northern Ireland here.

Scotland:

- Any premises which open to members of the public and are used for the retail sale or hire of goods or services, such as shops, takeaway restaurants, pharmacies, estate agents, beauty parlours. This includes hospitality premises such as bars and pubs and cafes and restaurants except when an exemption applies.

- Aquariums, indoor zoos or visitor farms, and any other indoor tourist, heritage or cultural site

banks, building societies and credit unions

- Cinemas

- Community centres

- Crematoriums and funeral directors' premises

- Libraries and public reading rooms

museums and galleries

- Places of worship

- Post offices

- Storage and distribution facilities, including collection and drop off points

- Bingo halls

- Casinos

- Bowling alleys

- Amusement arcades and other leisure facilities (such as snooker and pool halls)

- Indoor funfairs

- Indoor fitness studios, gyms, swimming pools or other indoor leisure centres

- Indoor skating rinks

Find all the rules for Scotland here.

Wales:

- Indoor public places, for both customers and staff

- Shops, shopping centres

- Places of worship

- Hairdressers and salons

- Cinemas

- Museums

- Gyms and leisure centres

- Reception area of an office building

- Cafés, restaurants and pubs where people are not eating or drinking

Find all the rules for Wales here.